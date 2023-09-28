Senate Resolution 172 Printer's Number 1123

PENNSYLVANIA, September 28 - PRINTER'S NO. 1123

THE GENERAL ASSEMBLY OF PENNSYLVANIA

SENATE RESOLUTION

No.

172

Session of

2023

INTRODUCED BY ARGALL, MARTIN, KANE, PHILLIPS-HILL, MASTRIANO AND

HUTCHINSON, SEPTEMBER 28, 2023

REFERRED TO RULES AND EXECUTIVE NOMINATIONS, SEPTEMBER 28, 2023

A RESOLUTION

Recognizing the 33rd anniversary of the reunification of

Germany.

WHEREAS, For 45 years, the Iron Curtain split Germany into

the free West and the Communist East; and

WHEREAS, Following the fall of the Berlin Wall in 1989 and

with support of the United States and many other nations, West

German Chancellor Helmut Kohl called for the reunification of

Germany; and

WHEREAS, On October 3, 1990, the German Democratic Republic

was incorporated into the Federal Republic of Germany; and

WHEREAS, Today, the United States and Germany share a close

and strong alliance based on friendship, respect, common

interests and values; and

WHEREAS, Approximately 40 million Americans trace their

family history to Germany; and

WHEREAS, Pennsylvania is the state with the largest

population of German Americans in the United States, with 3.5

million people of German ancestry; therefore be it

