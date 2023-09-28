Senate Resolution 172 Printer's Number 1123
PENNSYLVANIA, September 28 - PRINTER'S NO. 1123
THE GENERAL ASSEMBLY OF PENNSYLVANIA
SENATE RESOLUTION
No.
172
Session of
2023
INTRODUCED BY ARGALL, MARTIN, KANE, PHILLIPS-HILL, MASTRIANO AND
HUTCHINSON, SEPTEMBER 28, 2023
REFERRED TO RULES AND EXECUTIVE NOMINATIONS, SEPTEMBER 28, 2023
A RESOLUTION
Recognizing the 33rd anniversary of the reunification of
Germany.
WHEREAS, For 45 years, the Iron Curtain split Germany into
the free West and the Communist East; and
WHEREAS, Following the fall of the Berlin Wall in 1989 and
with support of the United States and many other nations, West
German Chancellor Helmut Kohl called for the reunification of
Germany; and
WHEREAS, On October 3, 1990, the German Democratic Republic
was incorporated into the Federal Republic of Germany; and
WHEREAS, Today, the United States and Germany share a close
and strong alliance based on friendship, respect, common
interests and values; and
WHEREAS, Approximately 40 million Americans trace their
family history to Germany; and
WHEREAS, Pennsylvania is the state with the largest
population of German Americans in the United States, with 3.5
million people of German ancestry; therefore be it
