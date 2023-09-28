Senate Resolution 173 Printer's Number 1124
PENNSYLVANIA, September 28 - PRINTER'S NO. 1124
THE GENERAL ASSEMBLY OF PENNSYLVANIA
SENATE RESOLUTION
No.
173
Session of
2023
INTRODUCED BY TARTAGLIONE, HUGHES, KEARNEY, ARGALL, MARTIN,
HAYWOOD, CAPPELLETTI, PENNYCUICK, KANE, BREWSTER, COMITTA,
LAUGHLIN, COSTA, SCHWANK, DUSH, ROBINSON AND HUTCHINSON,
SEPTEMBER 28, 2023
REFERRED TO RULES AND EXECUTIVE NOMINATIONS, SEPTEMBER 28, 2023
A RESOLUTION
Recognizing the month of October 2023 as "National Disability
Employment Awareness Month" in Pennsylvania.
WHEREAS, October 2023 marks the 78th anniversary of "National
Disability Employment Awareness Month"; and
WHEREAS, This year marks the 50th anniversary of the
enactment of the Rehabilitation Act of 1973; and
WHEREAS, There are more than 2.7 million adults, or
approximately one in four adult Pennsylvanians, living with a
disability; and
WHEREAS, More than half a million Pennsylvanians with
disabilities are actively employed and are vital contributors to
this Commonwealth's productivity; and
WHEREAS, Many Pennsylvanians with disabilities still lack
equitable access to employment and the labor force participation
rate among Pennsylvanians with disabilities falls significantly
below the participation rate of Pennsylvanians without
disabilities; and
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
10
11
12
13
14
15
16
17