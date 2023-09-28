Senate Resolution 173 Printer's Number 1124

PENNSYLVANIA, September 28 - PRINTER'S NO. 1124

THE GENERAL ASSEMBLY OF PENNSYLVANIA

SENATE RESOLUTION

No.

173

Session of

2023

INTRODUCED BY TARTAGLIONE, HUGHES, KEARNEY, ARGALL, MARTIN,

HAYWOOD, CAPPELLETTI, PENNYCUICK, KANE, BREWSTER, COMITTA,

LAUGHLIN, COSTA, SCHWANK, DUSH, ROBINSON AND HUTCHINSON,

SEPTEMBER 28, 2023

REFERRED TO RULES AND EXECUTIVE NOMINATIONS, SEPTEMBER 28, 2023

A RESOLUTION

Recognizing the month of October 2023 as "National Disability

Employment Awareness Month" in Pennsylvania.

WHEREAS, October 2023 marks the 78th anniversary of "National

Disability Employment Awareness Month"; and

WHEREAS, This year marks the 50th anniversary of the

enactment of the Rehabilitation Act of 1973; and

WHEREAS, There are more than 2.7 million adults, or

approximately one in four adult Pennsylvanians, living with a

disability; and

WHEREAS, More than half a million Pennsylvanians with

disabilities are actively employed and are vital contributors to

this Commonwealth's productivity; and

WHEREAS, Many Pennsylvanians with disabilities still lack

equitable access to employment and the labor force participation

rate among Pennsylvanians with disabilities falls significantly

below the participation rate of Pennsylvanians without

disabilities; and

