Funding health care in England

NHS waiting lists in England are at an all-time high. Waiting times are also, for too many people, far too long. Hospitals are crumbling, there are staff shortages and general practice is struggling to meet demand. The service is still beset by industrial action over pay. Public satisfaction with the NHS as measured by the British Social Attitudes Survey is at the lowest since the series started in 1983.

Despite all that, the same survey shows that public support for the NHS model remains remarkably high. Eighty per cent believe the NHS should “definitely” or “probably” remain free of charge, available to all and primarily tax funded. Just 6% say that it should “definitely” or “probably” no longer be free at the point of use.

The NHS’s recent travails have however led once again to claims – including from past and recent health secretaries – that the model is “broken” and that the answer is to change how health care is funded in England. Options range from charging for GP appointments to a full switch to a social insurance model similar to that of France or Germany.

However, advocates have yet to spell out just what such a move would involve – and how far, if at all, it would meet the challenges facing the NHS, financially or otherwise. This paper addresses some of those gaps, and finds that: