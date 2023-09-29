IAM steps up environmental hygiene efforts for Mid-Autumn Festival and National Day holidays

MACAU, September 29 - On the occasion of the Mid-Autumn Festival and the National Day Golden Week, it is expected that there will be an increase in tourists visiting Macao during the long holidays. In order to keep the city clean and hygienic, the Municipal Affairs Bureau (IAM) will step up cleaning efforts in various districts, add garbage bins in busy areas and tourist attractions, strengthen management and cleaning of public toilets, etc., to provide the public and the tourists with a clean and hygienic environment.

Cleaning of various districts and public toilet management strengthened

IAM will send additional personnel to inspect various districts, coordinate and supervise outsourced cleaning companies for their cleaning tasks, including adding more garbage bins in tourist attractions, sending more personnel to clean neighbourhoods, increasing the frequency of garbage collection and cleaning public streets, etc. Meanwhile, IAM will also strengthen the management and cleaning of public toilets in crowded areas, replenish cleaning consumables and check sanitary facilities in a timely manner, and promptly follow up on different emergencies.

At the same time, IAM will play promotional and educational videos on buses and in places frequented by tourists, and install promotional banners and mobile signs in tourist areas such as the Border Gate Plaza, Ruins of St. Paul’s, Barra, and Rua do Cunha to call for the public and tourists to abide by relevant laws and regulations regarding proper disposal of garbage and maintenance of environmental hygiene.

Public toilet navigation service provided and diversified publicity methods used to promote maintenance of environmental hygiene

To make it easier for the public and the tourists to locate the nearest public toilets, IAM has added more than 200 public toilet indicator posts in various districts across Macao, with public toilet navigation QR codes placed on them. By simply scanning the QR code with a mobile phone, users can get to the nearest public toilet with the navigation function. Visitors can also take a photo of the relevant QR code and save it for future use.

Area-level environmental hygiene work arranged in advance to complement the pilot “plan of pedestrian zone of Rua da Felicidade”

The SAR government launches the pilot “plan of pedestrian zone of Rua da Felicidade” on 29 September. To facilitate the implementation of the plan, IAM has earlier held a work meeting with area-level groups to plan the environmental hygiene work in the area in advance. During the pilot period of the plan, IAM will send additional cleaning personnel to inspect the area, and negotiate with local businesses through groups to adjust the garbage collection time and location to reduce garbage accumulation.