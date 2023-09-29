Completion of optimisation works of drainage network in San Kio district for flood relief and vehicular traffic to resume on Friday afternoon

MACAU, September 29 - The Municipal Affairs Bureau (IAM) commenced the last phase of works for the optimisation plan of the drainage network in San Kio district for flood relief in July, adding rainwater drainage pipes in the low-lying areas near Estrada de Coelho do Amaral and Rua da Restauração and connecting to the existing box culvert in phases, with the aim of increasing the rainwater drainage capacity. Despite typhoons and rainstorms during the construction period, with active coordination and supervision, the construction works have been completed on schedule according to the plan. The vehicular traffic will resume as normal at 4:00 p.m. on 29 September.

The first stage of the construction works was carried out between Rua de Brás da Rosa and Rua da Restauração and at the junction of Rua da Barca and Rua da Restauração. The works have been completed successively before the start of the academic year in September and the vehicular traffic has been resumed. The second stage was carried out in a section of Rua da Restauração between Estrada de Coelho do Amaral and Rua da Barca. Preparations for reopening of roads are now being made and it is planned that normal vehicular traffic for the whole district will resume at 4:00 p.m. on 29 September. The parking spaces for private cars and motorcycles, as well as the loading and unloading area, in Rua da Restauração will resume normal use, and all affected bus routes will return to normal operation.

In order to minimise the impact of the construction works on traffic, after coordination, the works were carried out together with the private drainage connection works in the same road section simultaneously at the early stage. Furthermore, the construction works and completion of reopening of roads were accelerated at the three intersections (critical nodes), significantly shortening the time of road closure. This experience of coordination and supervision can serve as reference for similar works in the future. In addition, cleaning of the surrounding areas was strengthened during the construction period to reduce the impact on the environment.

The construction works consist of adding rainwater pipes and connecting to the existing box culvert in the district to increase the rainwater drainage capacity. In addition, the original combined pipes were removed while rainwater and wastewater pipes for diversion of wastewater from clean water were newly built to achieve the function of separation of clean water and wastewater. The first and second phases of the optimisation plan of the drainage network in San Kio district for flood relief have been completed in 2021 and May 2023 respectively according to the plan. After completion of three phases, the public drainage network in the district will be effectively diverted and optimised, thus effectively relieving the pressure of flooding in the district.