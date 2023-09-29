Bone Grafts and Substitutes Market to Exceed USD 4.4 billion by 2028, Expanding at a 4.9% CAGR: TMR Report

The bone grafts and substitutes market is witnessing robust growth due to increasing orthopedic and dental procedures.

Wilmington, Delaware, United States, Sept. 29, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Transparency Market Research Inc. - The bone grafts and substitutes market was estimated to have acquired US$ 3 billion in 2020. It is anticipated to register a 4.9% CAGR from 2021 to 2028 and by 2028; the market is likely to gain US$ 4.4 billion.



Among the most promising developments in the bone grafts market is the integration of regenerative medicine and stem cell therapies. Researchers are exploring the potential of using stem cells to regenerate bone tissue, reducing the need for traditional bone grafts. This revolutionary approach could not only enhance patient outcomes but also significantly lower healthcare costs.

The advent of 3D printing technology has opened up new avenues for creating customized, biocompatible bone grafts and substitutes. The ability to precisely mimic patient anatomy and design implants with porous structures that encourage tissue growth is a game-changer. This technology has already started to gain traction and is expected to disrupt the traditional grafting methods.

While orthopedics has traditionally been the primary driver of the bone grafts market, dental applications are now emerging as a significant growth area. With an increasing number of dental implant procedures and a growing awareness of the importance of oral health, dental bone grafts are becoming more common. This trend is further fueled by the rising demand for cosmetic dentistry and implant-supported restorations.

The Asia-Pacific region presents untapped opportunities for bone grafts and substitute manufacturers. With a booming population, rising disposable incomes, and increasing access to healthcare, countries like China and India are experiencing a surge in orthopedic and dental procedures. This translates into a growing demand for bone grafts and substitutes, making it a focal point for market expansion.

Environmental concerns are driving innovation in biodegradable bone graft materials. These materials not only serve their medical purpose but also break down naturally in the body over time, reducing the risk of long-term complications. Biodegradable grafts hold potential in orthopedic, dental, and even veterinary applications.

Key Findings of the Market Report

Allografts, especially demineralized bone matrix (dbm), dominate the bone grafts and substitutes market, outpacing synthetic options and others.

Ceramic-based materials, including calcium phosphate and calcium sulfate, dominate the bone grafts and substitutes market for their biocompatibility and versatility.

Hospitals emerge as the dominant end-user in the bone grafts and substitutes market, leveraging their extensive surgical facilities and patient base.



Market Trends for Bone Grafts and Substitutes

Allografts, sourced from human donors, are gaining popularity due to their availability and reduced surgical morbidity, reflecting a growing trend towards more readily accessible and less invasive bone graft options.

The market is shifting towards advanced biocompatible materials, such as synthetic bone grafts and biodegradable options, meeting patient demands for safer and more sustainable solutions.

Surgeons are increasingly adopting minimally invasive procedures, propelling the demand for bone grafts compatible with smaller incisions and quicker patient recovery times. This trend is reshaping the bone grafts market.



Global Market for Bone Grafts and Substitutes: Regional Outlook

North America leads the way, driven by a high prevalence of orthopedic disorders and well-established healthcare infrastructure.

Europe follows closely, with a focus on innovative grafting materials and techniques.

The Asia-Pacific region is experiencing rapid growth due to a booming population, rising incomes, and increasing access to healthcare. With a surge in orthopedic and dental procedures, Asia-Pacific presents untapped opportunities, making it a focal point for market expansion.



Global Bone Grafts and Substitutes Market: Key Players



The bone grafts and substitutes market features fierce competition among key players, including Medtronic, Stryker, and Zimmer Biomet, vying for market share through innovation, strategic acquisitions, and global expansion. The following companies are well-known participants in the global Bone Grafts and Substitutes market:

DePuy Synthes

Integra LifeSciences

NuVasive Inc.

Stryker

Wright Medical Group N.V.

Xtant Medical

Zimmer Biomet

Baxter Healthcare Corporation

Medtronic



Product Portfolio

DePuy Synthes offers a comprehensive portfolio of orthopedic solutions, including implants, instruments, and digital technologies. Their products range from joint reconstruction and spine solutions to trauma and sports medicine, providing a wide spectrum of options for healthcare professionals.

Integra Life Sciences specializes in advanced surgical instruments and implants, covering neurosurgery, orthopedics, and tissue regeneration. Their portfolio includes innovative products like cranial fixation devices, dural repair, and regenerative solutions, ensuring patient care excellence.

NuVasive Inc. is a leader in spine technology, offering a diverse product lineup, including surgical systems, biologics, and monitoring tools. Their solutions focus on revolutionizing spine surgery, enhancing patient outcomes, and advancing minimally invasive techniques.



Global Bone Grafts and Substitutes Market Segmentation



Product

Allograft Demineralized Bone Matrix (DBM) Others

Synthetic Bone Graft

Others



Material

Ceramic-based Calcium Phosphate Calcium Sulfate Others

Polymer-based Polylactides Polyglycolides Polyurethanes Others

Growth Factor-based

Cell-based

Others

End-user

Hospitals

Orthopedic Clinics

Others



Region

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Latin America

Middle East & Africa



