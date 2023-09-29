St. Johnsbury Barracks / Possession of Heroin, Possession of Narcotic Drugs, Outstanding Warrant (x3)

VSP News Release - Incident

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

NEWS RELEASE

CASE#: 23A4007158

TROOPER: Griffin Pearson

STATION: St. Johnsbury

CONTACT#: 802-748-3111

DATE/TIME: 9-28-23 at 2257 hours

INCIDENT LOCATION: VT-25 / US-5, Bradford, VT

VIOLATIONS:

Possession of Heroin, Possession of Narcotic Drugs Arrest on Warrant: Gross Negligent Operation w/ Injury (x2), DUI – Drug, Retail Theft Arrest on Warrant: Violation of Probation, Violation of Conditions of Release (x2), Violation of Abuse Prevention Order Arrest on Warrant: Violation of Probation, Violation of Conditions of Release (x2), Violation of Abuse Prevention Order

ACCUSED: Buddy Covey

AGE: 38

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Bradford, VT

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

On 9/28/23 at 2257 hours, Troopers with the Vermont State Police – St. Johnsbury Barracks were on patrol in Bradford, VT, when they observed three individuals walking in the roadway near the intersection of VT-25 and US-5. Troopers believed one of the individuals to be Buddy Covey (38), who they knew was wanted on several outstanding warrants. Troopers approached the three individuals and engaged in a consensual encounter, at which time the male identified himself as Buddy Covey.

Investigation revealed Covey was wanted on three warrants for the crimes of Gross Negligent Operation with Injury (x2), DUI – Drug, Retail Theft, Violation of Probation, Violation of Conditions of Release (x2), and Violation of Abuse Prevention Order. Once in custody, a search incident to arrest led to the discovery of heroin and narcotic drugs on Covey’s persons. He was taken into custody for Possession of Narcotic Drugs, Possession of Heroin, and the outstanding warrants, and transported to the Vermont State Police St. Johnsbury Barracks for processing. Covey received two separate citations and court dates for the above charges. He was then transported to Northeast Correctional Complex where he was held on a $2,500 bail.

COURT ACTION: Yes

COURT DATE/TIME:

2-7-24 at 0830 hours 9-29-23 at 1230 hours 9-29-23 at 1230 hours 9-29-23 at 1230 hours

COURT: Orange County

LODGED: Yes

BAIL: $2,500

MUG SHOT: Yes

*Please note: Court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.

Respectfully,

Trooper Griffin Pearson

Troop “A” St. Johnsbury Barrack

1068 US-5 #1

St. Johnsbury, VT 05819