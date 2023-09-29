AI trust, Risk and Security Management Market to reach $7.4 Billion, Globally, by 2032 at 16.2% CAGR: AMR

Rising cyber threats, regulatory compliance, and AI adoption propel growth in the AI Trust, Risk, and Security Management Market.

PORTLAND, ORIGON, UNITED STATES, September 29, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Factors such as increase in efforts of government to deploy AI technology and secured and convenient data storage primarily drive the growth of the AI trust, risk and security management market. However, comprehensive ethical norms as a foundation for Al and insufficient awareness of Al hamper market growth to some extent. Moreover, Al may dramatically lessen gender-prejudice and are expected to provide lucrative opportunities for market growth during the forecast period.

Covid-19 scenario-

► As it has decimated the world, the COVID-19 pandemic has wreaked havoc on a variety of business.

► Moreover, during the pandemic condition, remote work offers substantial security hazards in addition to productivity issues.

► Modern technologies such as the Internet of Things (IoT) and Artificial Intelligence (AI) were required by a number of industries, including healthcare, the automobile industry, and others.

► Big Data and analytics are now used to anticipate and address the future challenges of COVID-19 crisis.

► In order to handle the pandemic and make suitable recommendations in real-time to stop its spread, the healthcare sectors urgently needed decision-making technology.

By component, the solution segment held the major share in 2022, garnering nearly one-third of the global AI trust, risk and security management market revenue, owing to privacy-preserving techniques to enable organizations to leverage AI while protecting sensitive information. Moreover, techniques such as differential privacy, secure multi-party computation, and encryption allow data to be analyzed without compromising individual privacy. The services segment would also showcase the fastest CAGR of 18.4% during the forecast period, owing to help organizations assess, implement, and manage AI-related security measures. These services provide guidance, expertise, and support in addressing the challenges and risks associated with AI adoption.

By deployment mode, the on-premise segment contributed to the highest share in 2022, accounting around one-third of the global AI trust, risk and security management market revenue, owing data privacy, compliance and regulatory requirements and protection against insider threats in the organization. This is attributed to trust, risk, and security management that play a crucial role in ensuring business continuity by implementing robust backup strategies, disaster recovery plans, and resilience measures. The cloud segment would also showcase the fastest CAGR of 19.4% throughout the forecast period, owing to the integrity, confidentiality, and availability of AI systems and data. Key factors related to the cloud segment in AI trust, risk and security management are storage, data protection, secure infrastructure and identity and access management.

By enterprise size, the large enterprise segment contributed to the highest share in 2022, accounting around two-third of the global AI trust, risk and security management market revenue, owing to increased establish accountability and ensure compliance with internal policies, industry standards, and regulatory requirements. Large organizations may enhance the trustworthiness and security of their AI systems and mitigate the risks associated with AI adoption by addressing these aspects effectively. The small and medium-sized enterprise segment would also showcase the fastest CAGR of 18.4% throughout the forecast period, owing to the trustworthiness and security of their AI systems and mitigate the risks associated with AI adoption by addressing these aspects effectively.

By industry vertical, the IT and telecom segment accounted for nearly two-fifth of the global AI trust, risk and security management market share in 2022, and is expected to rule the boost by 2032, owing to robustness, availability, and resilience of 5G network platforms are being given more attention to accommodate innovative commercial and mission-critical use cases. The manufacturing segment would also display the fastest CAGR of 20.4% throughout the forecast period, owing to the manufacturer to better anticipate trends and keep a close eye on their processes and production capacity. Nevertheless, it allows them to base such decisions on more accurate real-time data.

Region-wise, North America garnered the highest share in 2022, holding nearly one-third of the global AI trust, risk and security management market revenue in 2022, and is projected to retain its dominance by 2032, owing to the increase in adoption and growth of advanced and latest technology, such as cloud computing, artificial intelligence (AI), and machine learning (ML). The integrated smart processes and breakthroughs of technical developments have entirely revolutionized the landscape of the IT industry and, in turn, encouraged the drive for the implementation of efficient and secure AI solutions. The Asia-Pacific region would also portray the fastest CAGR of 18.6% during the forecast period, owing to strong technological capabilities, encouraging governmental regulations on advanced technologies such as AI, ML, automation and IoT.

Leading Market Players-

► International Business Machines Corporation

► SAP SE

► SAS Institute Inc.

► Oracle Corporation

► Rapid7

► At&T Intellectual Property

► LogicManager, Inc.

► ServiceNow

► Moody's Analytics, Inc.

► Rsa Security LLC.

