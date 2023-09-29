Craft Beer Market worth $186,590 million by 2025, growing at a CAGR of 8.0% - Exclusive Report by AMR

Craft Beer Market

Craft beer companies have been strategizing on improving their product portfolio by branding craft beer.

Rise in disposable income, changing consumer preferences, and increase in number of on-premise distribution channels drive the growth of the global craft beer market.” — Allied Market Research

PORTLAND, OR, US, September 29, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Craft Beer Market by Product Type (Ale and Lager), Distribution Channel (On-Trade and Off-Trade), and Age Group (21-35 Year Old and 40-54 Year Old, and 55 Years and Above): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2018-2025.

The global craft beer market size was valued at $108,912 million in 2018 and is projected to reach $186,590 million by 2025, growing at a CAGR of 8.0% from 2018 to 2025. In 2018, Europe accounted for nearly a 43.6% share of the craft beer market.

Increase in disposable income, changing consumer preferences, and rise in number of on-premise distribution channels drive the growth of the global craft beer market. Furthermore, surge in youth population & average number of female drinkers supplements the market growth. However, volatile raw materials prices and taxation & higher excise duties on imported as well as local beer impede the growth to certain extent. On the other hand, introduction of organic alcoholic beverages, surge in number of millennial populations and increase in social media marketing are expected to create multiple opportunities in the near future.

With the rise in demand for craft beers in several countries, consumers have formed several key non-profit associations to mobilize craft beer association. The key motive behind forming such organizations is to stimulate activity of the first entrants in the craft beer segment, thereby sustaining the demand for specialized products against mass-produced beer. One of the ideal examples of such consumer association is Campaign for Real Ale (CAMRA). The advent of CAMRA inspired similar organizations in other countries, such as PINT in the Netherlands and Humulus Lupulus in Spain.

Based on end user, the market is bifurcated into on-trade and off-trade. The off-trade segment held the largest share in 2018, accounting for nearly two-thirds of the global craft beer market. The segment is expected to maintain its dominance throughout the study period. On contrary, the on-trade segment would cite the fastest CAGR of 8.6% by 2025.

𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐒𝐞𝐠𝐦𝐞𝐧𝐭𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧:

In the view of entering into the craft brewery segment, some of the key players in the global beer industry, have been strategizing on initiating important mergers and acquisitions. For instance, AB InBev, acquired some of the major players in the craft beer industry. In the recent years, the company acquired Goose Island (U.S.), Cervejaria Colorado (Brazil), Bogotá Beer Company (Columbia), Birra del Borgo (Italy) as well as Belgian Bosteels brewery, a seventh-generation small family brewery and producer of award-winning Tripel Karmeliet. Recently, Heineken took over the Lagunitas Brewing Company and declared that it would expand this brand into the world’s first global craft beer brand.

𝐓𝐨𝐩 𝐊𝐞𝐲 𝐏𝐥𝐚𝐲𝐞𝐫𝐬:

The report provides an in-depth analysis of the major market players including BAVARIA N.V., Carlsberg Group, Anheuser-Busch InBev, Radeberger Brewery, Erdinger Brewery, Oettinger Brewery, Heineken N.V., Lasco Brewery, and Diageo PLC.

𝐊𝐞𝐲 𝐁𝐞𝐧𝐞𝐟𝐢𝐭𝐬 𝐅𝐨𝐫 𝐒𝐭𝐚𝐤𝐞𝐡𝐨𝐥𝐝𝐞𝐫𝐬

The report provides an extensive global craft beer market analysis with current and emerging market trends and opportunities.

The report provides detailed qualitative and quantitative analysis of the current craft beer market trends and future estimations that help in the evaluation of the prevailing market opportunities.

A comprehensive analysis of the factors that drive and restrict the market growth.

An extensive analysis of the market is conducted by following key product positioning and monitoring the top competitors within the market framework.

The report provides extensive qualitative insights on the potential craft beer segments or regions exhibiting favorable growth.

