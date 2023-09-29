Berlin Barracks/ Retail Theft

VSP News Release-Incident

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

NEWS RELEASE

CASE#: 23A3005403

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Mae Murdock

STATION: Berlin Barracks

CONTACT#: (802) 229-9191

DATE/TIME: September 28, 2023, at approximately 2205 hours

INCIDENT LOCATION: 758 Waterbury- Stowe Rd, Waterbury

VIOLATION: Retail Theft, T. 13 V.S.A. 2575

ACCUSED: Nathalie Trottier

AGE: 32

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Homeless

VICTIM: Billings Mobil

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: 758 Waterbury- Stowe Rd, Waterbury, VT

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

On the above date and time, Troopers with the Vermont State Police- Berlin Barracks were in the parking lot of the Mobil, located at 758 Waterbury- Stowe Rd in Waterbury, VT. A store employee advised Troopers of a suspicious female inside the store. Troopers observed the female, later identified as Nathalie Trottier (32), leaving the store and concealing items on her person.

Troopers made contact with Nathalie and located items on her person totaling $41.32. These items had been removed from the merchant by Nathalie, without paying the retail value.

Nathalie was issued a citation to appear at Washington County District Court, Criminal Division on November 23, 2023, at 0830 hours to answer to the above-mentioned charge. Additionally, Nathalie was issued a No Trespass Order for the property.

COURT ACTION: Yes

COURT DATE/TIME: November 23, 2023 at 0830 hours

COURT: Washington County Superior Court - Criminal Division

LODGED - LOCATION:

BAIL:

MUG SHOT: NOT AVAILABLE

*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of

the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.

.