Berlin Barracks/ Retail Theft
VSP News Release-Incident
STATE OF VERMONT
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
NEWS RELEASE
CASE#: 23A3005403
RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Mae Murdock
STATION: Berlin Barracks
CONTACT#: (802) 229-9191
DATE/TIME: September 28, 2023, at approximately 2205 hours
INCIDENT LOCATION: 758 Waterbury- Stowe Rd, Waterbury
VIOLATION: Retail Theft, T. 13 V.S.A. 2575
ACCUSED: Nathalie Trottier
AGE: 32
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Homeless
VICTIM: Billings Mobil
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: 758 Waterbury- Stowe Rd, Waterbury, VT
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:
On the above date and time, Troopers with the Vermont State Police- Berlin Barracks were in the parking lot of the Mobil, located at 758 Waterbury- Stowe Rd in Waterbury, VT. A store employee advised Troopers of a suspicious female inside the store. Troopers observed the female, later identified as Nathalie Trottier (32), leaving the store and concealing items on her person.
Troopers made contact with Nathalie and located items on her person totaling $41.32. These items had been removed from the merchant by Nathalie, without paying the retail value.
Nathalie was issued a citation to appear at Washington County District Court, Criminal Division on November 23, 2023, at 0830 hours to answer to the above-mentioned charge. Additionally, Nathalie was issued a No Trespass Order for the property.
COURT ACTION: Yes
COURT DATE/TIME: November 23, 2023 at 0830 hours
COURT: Washington County Superior Court - Criminal Division
LODGED - LOCATION:
BAIL:
MUG SHOT: NOT AVAILABLE
*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of
the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.
