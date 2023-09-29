Office of the Governor – News Release – Hawaiʻi National Guard Joint Task Force 50 Downsizing, But Still Assisting Maui County

JOSH GREEN, M.D.



GOVERNOR

KE KIAʻĀINA

HAWAI‘I NATIONAL GUARD JOINT TASK FORCE 50 DOWNSIZING, BUT STILL ASSISTING MAUI COUNTY

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE

September 28, 2023

LĀHAINĀ, HAWAI‘I — Joint Task Force 50 is standing down from a Dual-Status Command, including Hawaiʻi National Guard and Active Duty, and transitioning to a smaller Hawaiʻi National Guard (HING) unit called HING JTF.

JTF-50 was activated on August 12, 2023 to support the recovery efforts for the Maui wildfire response, and will stand down on September 30, 2023. On October 1, HING JTF will assume the missions for Maui wildfires response operations. The active-duty forces and resources under JTF-50 will be transitioning back to normal operations.

Gen. Charles Flynn, commander of U.S. Army Pacific and the Theater Joint Land Forces Commander, was fully committed to supporting JTF-50. He provided Brig. Gen. Stephen Logan, JTF-50’s Dual-Status Commander, with strategic guidance and rapidly provided requested active-duty resources and support throughout the Maui wildfires response operations.

While the active duty personnel are re-deploying to O‘ahu due to a decrease in mission assignments, they will remain postured to return in the event conditions require the rapid re-establishment of the Dual-Status Command. Working jointly to support the response and recovery to the Maui tragedy leaves active and National Guard forces more fully prepared for similar emergencies within the state if needed. Over the lifespan of JTF-50, its peak population occurred in late August at 588 personnel, which included National Guard, active-duty military personnel and civilians.

“In this unprecedented disaster, it has been crucial to have the experienced leadership that Maj. Gen. Kenneth Hara has provided. We also greatly appreciate the work and contributions by Joint Task Force Commander, Brig. Gen. Stephen Logan. Together, the responsiveness of these two leaders and the teams they oversee has ensured the health and safety of wildfire survivors and others on Maui. We are also grateful to have the supportive commitment of INDOPACOM Adm. John Aquilino going forward, as Maui moves toward recovery,” said Governor Green.

JTF-50 provided critical support and an immediate response to include the following significant actions: The rapid deployment to co-establish security for the Lāhainā Impact Zone with the Maui Police Department, which set conditions for the reopening of Honoapi‘ilani Highway; The Fatality Search and Recovery Team completed the search for decedents in conjunction with FEMA Urban Search and Rescue teams; With the State of Hawai‘i Department of Health, JTF-50 expanded the Lāhainā Comprehensive Health Center to fill the void in acute and behavioral health care capacity caused by the fires.

Effective October 1, HING JTF will provide Maui with Hawai‘i National Guard personnel to assist the county in its recovery efforts.

# # #

Media Contacts:

Erika Engle

Press Secretary

Office of the Governor, State of Hawai‘i

Office: (808) 586-0120

Email: [email protected]

Makana McClellan

Director of Communications

Office of the Governor, State of Hawaiʻi

Cell: (808) 265-0083

Email: [email protected]

Maj. Jeff Hickman (Ret.)

Director, Public Affairs

State of Hawai‘i Department of Defense

Office: (808) 441-7000

Email: [email protected]