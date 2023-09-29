Farrington highway paving work in Mokuleia to begin Oct. 2

Main, News Posted on Sep 28, 2023 in Highways News

HONOLULU – The Hawaiʻi Department of Transportation (HDOT) advises highway users that paving work will begin on Farrington Highway (Route 930) from Thompson Corner to Kaʻena Point on Monday, Oct. 2.

Work will take place Monday through Friday from 8:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. During the work hours, one lane will be closed and traffic in both directions will be contraflowed through the work area. The 2,000-foot-long work area will have a reduced speed limit of 25 mph.

Work to repave Farrington Highway between Thompson Corner and Kaʻena Point is estimated to take two months, weather-permitting. Future closures for this project will be shared in the weekly roadwork notices available on https://hidot.hawaii.gov/highways/roadwork/

Electronic message boards will be posted to notify motorists of the closure. Special duty police officers will be on-site assisting with work zone safety.

