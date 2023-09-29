PM urges swift action on pending bills

VIETNAM, September 29 -

HÀ NỘI — Prime Minister Phạm Minh Chính chaired a government session on law building on Thursday, in which he instructed ministries and agencies to urgently address 13 pending bills, in addition to preparing to issue 71 new documents in the near future.

During the meeting, the Government reviewed proposals and reports related to the amendment of the Law on Management, Use of Weapons, Explosive Materials, and Supporting Tools. Additionally, the Government revised the amendment of the Advertising Law, and the issuing detailed regulations and guidelines for the implementation of laws, ordinances, and resolutions enacted by the National Assembly and its Standing Committee.

Regarding the proposal to amend the Law on Management, Use of Weapons, Explosive Materials, and Supporting Tools, the Prime Minister and members of the Government emphasised the need to clearly distinguish between tools and weapons, particularly tools and knives used for labour, production, and daily life. The discussion also encompassed entities that provided, donated, or assisted with weapons and supporting tools, as well as the research, production, trade, and use of industrial explosive materials.

Concerning the proposal to amend certain provisions of the Advertising Law, participants recommended ensuring the coherence, feasibility, and effectiveness of the regulations. Special attention was given to the State's management in overlapping content, the area and duration of advertisements in print, audio, and visual media, cross-border advertising management, and administrative procedures related to advertising in media.

The session also received a report on the issuing detailed regulations and guidelines for the implementation of laws, ordinances, and resolutions enacted by the National Assembly and its Standing Committee. Since the beginning of the term, the Government has issued nearly 130 bills. However, there are still 13 pending bills.

PM Chính highlighted the increasing workload, and emphasised that administrative reform would be one of the three strategic breakthroughs that must be prioritised, as the number of complex documents was growing.

He urged ministries and agencies to expedite the process of drafting and implementing legislation to integrate these legal provisions into daily life, facilitating favourable conditions for enteprises and citizens and promoting rapid and sustainable socio-economic development.

Emphasising the crucial role of institutional framework in mobilising resources for the country's development, PM Chính said it was necessary to build and complete laws to prevent prolonged obstacles that could lead to societal frustrations.

He stressed the need to enhance the quality of legal documents, review, decentralise, and further individualise responsibilities, simplify administrative procedures, minimise compliance costs, employ information technology to reduce human interactions, and combat negativity, corruption, and group interests in the enactment of legal regulations.

The Prime Minister instructed ministries and sectors to closely coordinate with the National Assembly and its committees during the legislative process. He also noted that opinions from experts and scientists in the process of legal development should be considered in the process of legal development for more resolute and effective efforts in law-building in the upcoming period. — VNS