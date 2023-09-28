MEDIA RELEASE: Launching of the Tautai Samoa Association Roadmap 2023-2026 (Apia, Samoa)

Tautai Samoa Association in collaboration with the Ministry of Agriculture and Fisheries, and the Food and Agriculture Organization (FAO) launched the Tautai Samoa Association Roadmap 2023-2026 on the 28th of September 2023, 10 am at the Fisheries Conference room, Apia.



The Roadmap was made possible with funding support by FAO through its second phase of the Mapping and Characterization of Fishers and Fish Workers Organizations in Selected Pacific Island Countries Project. This project has been implemented in nine Pacific Island countries including Samoa.



Tautai Samoa Association Roadmap describes the intent of the association to sustainably manage and develop its activities for the welfare of its members as well as to provide food security and economic growth for Samoa.



The roadmap highlighted the following 7 strategies: