MEDIA RELEASE: Launching of the Tautai Samoa Association Roadmap 2023-2026 (Apia, Samoa)
Tautai Samoa Association in collaboration with the Ministry of Agriculture and Fisheries, and the Food and Agriculture Organization (FAO) launched the Tautai Samoa Association Roadmap 2023-2026 on the 28th of September 2023, 10 am at the Fisheries Conference room, Apia.
The Roadmap was made possible with funding support by FAO through its second phase of the Mapping and Characterization of Fishers and Fish Workers Organizations in Selected Pacific Island Countries Project. This project has been implemented in nine Pacific Island countries including Samoa.
Tautai Samoa Association Roadmap describes the intent of the association to sustainably manage and develop its activities for the welfare of its members as well as to provide food security and economic growth for Samoa.
The roadmap highlighted the following 7 strategies:
- Building the capacity and knowledge of its members
- Strengthen Market Access
- Ensure internal funding and stability and viability of the association
- Develop financial sustainability
- Marketing the association’s brand and identity
- Ensure effective collaboration and coordination with the Government and key stakeholders
- Promote compliance
Tautai Samoa Association aims to implement the roadmap in order to achieve its overall goal which is, to maintain and strengthen the continuing viability of Samoa’s domestic fishing sector, and to provide long-term economic, social, ecological, and food security benefits to Samoa.
The Ministry of Agriculture and Fisheries (MAF) has been closely involved in the development of this roadmap with the association. The Tautai Samoa looks forward to advancing its association with the implementation of its roadmap in collaboration with the MAF and its key stakeholders.
SOURCE: Ministry of Agriculture and Fisheries (MAF)