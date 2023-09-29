Berlin Barracks / School Threat

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

CASE#: 23A3005384

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Robert Lemnah / Lieutenant Charles Winn

STATION: VSP Berlin

CONTACT#: 802-229-9191

DATE/TIME: 0806 a.m. Thursday, September 28, 2023

INCIDENT LOCATION: Twinfield Union School, Plainfield, VT.

The Vermont State Police are investigating a report of a threatening e-mail targeting Twinfield Union School in Plainfield. Just after 0800h on Thursday September 28, 2023, Vermont State Police were notified that during the overnight hours, an unknown individual had sent an e-mail to a faculty member of the school. The e-mail, which was discovered shortly before the report was made, referenced a shooting at the school to be carried out at a future date.

The Vermont State Police takes all reports of school threats seriously and Troopers from the Berlin Field Station responded to the school. Upon arrival, nothing was found to be amiss and Troopers coordinated with school officials. The school remained open with modified operations. Troopers maintained a presence at the school for most of the day and no further incidents occurred.

Investigation into the origin of the e-mail remains on-going. Anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact the VSP Berlin Barracks at 802-229-9191 or provide an anonymous tip online at https://vsp.vermont.gov/tipsubmit.

VSP will provide further updates as this investigation continues.

203