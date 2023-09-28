Governor Abbott Announces Governor’s Small Business Summit In Beaumont

TEXAS, September 28 - September 28, 2023 | Austin, Texas | Press Release

Governor Greg Abbott today announced the next 2023 Governor’s Small Business Summit will be held in Beaumont on Thursday, October 5. The Governor’s Small Business Summits aim to help Texas small business owners and aspiring entrepreneurs reach new heights by connecting them with the resources and information needed to start, strengthen, and grow a business.

“Small business owners are the backbone of the Texas economy," said Governor Abbott. “Texas’ economy is No. 1 in the nation thanks to the hardworking entrepreneurs who contribute so much to our communities through business development and job growth. There is truly no better place to pursue the American dream than Texas. We are proud to partner with small business owners across our great state through my 2023 Small Business Summits to ensure small businesses have the tools and resources needed to flourish.”

The Governor’s Small Business Summit – Beaumont provides Texas small business owners and entrepreneurs key insight on critical business topics and the opportunity to network with other business owners and meet experts who can share timely, relevant, and actionable advice on a multitude of small business topics. The event will be co-hosted by the Governor’s Economic Development and Tourism Office, the Greater Beaumont Chamber of Commerce, and the Texas Workforce Commission.

Governor’s Small Business Summit ─ Beaumont

Thursday, October 5, 2023 at 8:00 AM – 1:30 PM

Holiday Inn & Suites Beaumont Plaza

3950 I-10 South

Beaumont, TX 77705

Panel Topics:

• Marketing & Social Media

• Access to Finance & Funding

• Procurement

• Cybersecurity

Registration is $20 and includes access to all sessions, resource providers, lunch, and complimentary headshots.

For more information and to register: https://gov.texas.gov/business/event/the-governors-small-business-summit-beaumont

Upcoming dates for the 2023 Governor’s Small Business Summits:

San Angelo – October 19

San Antonio – November 9

Houston – December 7

The Governor’s Office of Economic Development and Tourism and Office of Small Business Assistance also offer the Governor’s Small Business Resource Portal providing on-demand and customized business resources: gov.texas.gov/business/page/small-business-portal