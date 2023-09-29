Former SLGA Store To Become Expansion For Battlefords RCMP Detachment

CANADA, September 29 - Released on September 28, 2023

Today the Government of Saskatchewan announced that it will work with the RCMP to repurpose a former SLGA Retail Inc. store to become additional space for the Battlefords RCMP Detachment.

"I am very pleased that we were able to identify an alternate use for this property that will support the RCMP's ability to serve the Battlefords and surrounding area for years to come," Education Minister and The Battlefords MLA Jeremy Cockrill said. "Policing is a vital component of building safer, stronger communities and today's announcement enables us to help support local RCMP in their need for additional space."

The Ministry of SaskBuilds and Procurement (SBP) and the RCMP will negotiate a multi-year lease that will enable the RCMP to expand its Battlefords detachment into the former store located at 1001 -101st Street in North Battleford.

"Expanding into this new building is great news for the RCMP in North Battleford," Inspector Jesse Gilbert, Officer in Charge of North Battleford RCMP said. "It'll allow us room to host our Crime Reduction Team - which has been integral in assisting our Detachment in battling some of the gang and violence issues in the area. We'll now also be a central hub for training - officers and employees from the North won't have to travel as far for courses - helping to ensure we're being the most effective and efficient policing service that we can be."

SLGA owned 19 of its 34 store properties. The North Battleford location was one of four buildings which were identified to be repurposed for other government organizations. Buildings currently for sale are listed on slga.com.

"The City of North Battleford is extremely pleased that the RCMP will be expanding its presence in the Battlefords region with the opening of a regional RCMP training hub," North Battleford Mayor David Gillan said. "We see very significant economic benefits for the city and the region through additional permanent RCMP staffing and continuous visiting officers attending training in this new training facility. We also want to thank the province for partnering with the RCMP to make this expansion possible, along with the previously announced second Crime Reduction Team to be located in the Battlefords region."

