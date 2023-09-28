Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,625 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 467,628 in the last 365 days.

AB442 in Asm: Read first time and referred to Committee on Labor and Integrated Employment - 2023-09-28

WISCONSIN, September 28 - An Act to repeal 20.445 (1) (gk), 60.33 (8m), 61.25 (6m), 62.09 (11) (k), 103.21 (3), 103.245, 103.25, 103.26, 103.27 (2), 103.275 (5) (a), 103.28 (2), 103.64 (3), 103.695, 103.70, 103.71, 103.72, 103.73, 103.74 (1), 103.75, 103.805, 118.163 (2) (e), 120.13 (34) and 938.342 (1g) (e); to consolidate, renumber and amend 103.74 (intro.) and (2); to amend 49.472 (3) (e), 62.03 (1), 103.275 (5) (c) 1., 103.275 (6) (a) (intro.), 103.275 (7) (d) 5., 103.76, 103.79, 103.80 (2), 103.81 (2m) (c), 938.245 (2) (a) 5. b., 938.32 (1t) (a) 2., 938.34 (5) (b) and 938.34 (5g) (c); and to repeal and recreate 102.60 of the statutes; Relating to: permits authorizing the employment of minors. (FE)

You just read:

AB442 in Asm: Read first time and referred to Committee on Labor and Integrated Employment - 2023-09-28

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more