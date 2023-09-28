Submit Release
AB443 in Asm: Read first time and referred to Committee on Health, Aging and Long-Term Care - 2023-09-28

WISCONSIN, September 28 - An Act to amend 979.10 (1) (b); and to create 979.10 (1) (ae), 979.10 (1) (am) and 979.10 (1) (as) of the statutes; Relating to: creation of a cremation permit application form. (FE)

Status: A - Health, Aging and Long-Term Care

