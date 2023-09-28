AB444 in Asm: Read first time and referred to Committee on Housing and Real Estate - 2023-09-28

WISCONSIN, September 28 - An Act to amend 59.43 (1c) (intro.) and 706.05 (1); and to create 59.43 (1k), 59.43 (9) (d), 710.25 and 895.12 of the statutes; Relating to: declaring discriminatory restrictions in instruments that affect real property void and unenforceable and allowing an owner of real property to discharge and release such a discriminatory restriction. (FE)