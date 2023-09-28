WISCONSIN, September 28 - An Act to renumber 302.375 (3) (a); to renumber and amend 302.375 (3) (b); and to create 51.22 (6), 302.375 (3) (ag), 302.375 (3) (bm), 938.505 (3), 968.255 (1) (au) and 973.09 (4) (d) of the statutes; Relating to: definition of “sex” for the purpose of placing prisoners and conducting strip searches.
Status: A - Corrections
Important Actions (newest first)
/2023/proposals/reg/asm/bill/ab447
You just read:
AB447 in Asm: Read first time and referred to Committee on Corrections - 2023-09-28
EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content.
As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™,
tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our
Editorial Guidelines
for more information.