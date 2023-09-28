AB453 in Asm: Read first time and referred to Committee on Consumer Protection - 2023-09-28
WISCONSIN, September 28 - An Act to repeal 242.02 (4); to renumber 242.08 (2) (a); to renumber and amend 242.08 (2) (b); to amend chapter 242 (title), 242.01 (3), 242.01 (9), 242.01 (12), 242.02 (2), 242.02 (3), 242.04 (title), 242.04 (1) (intro.), 242.05 (title), 242.05 (1), 242.05 (2), 242.06 (5) (b), 242.07 (1) (b), 242.08 (title), 242.08 (1), 242.08 (2) (intro.), 242.08 (5) (b), 402.402 (3) (b), 411.308 (2) (b), 705.07 (2), 815.18 (10) and 893.425; and to create 242.01 (6m), 242.01 (8m), 242.01 (10m), 242.01 (11m), 242.04 (3), 242.05 (3), 242.08 (2) (am) 2. b. and (bm), 242.08 (7) and (8), 242.094, 242.096, 242.12 and 242.13 of the statutes; Relating to: adopting modifications to, and renaming, the Uniform Fraudulent Transfer Act.
Status: A - Consumer Protection
Important Actions (newest first)
