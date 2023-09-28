AB452 in Asm: Read first time and referred to Committee on Children and Families - 2023-09-28

WISCONSIN, September 28 - An Act to renumber and amend 118.019 (2) (d); to amend 118.019 (2) (a) 2.; and to create 118.019 (2) (d) (intro.) and 1. (intro.), 118.019 (2) (d) 1. b. to i. and 118.019 (2) (d) 2. of the statutes; Relating to: including age-appropriate child sexual abuse prevention instruction in a human growth and development instructional program.