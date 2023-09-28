WISCONSIN, September 28 - An Act to amend 20.285 (1) (sp) (title); and to create 20.285 (1) (at) and 36.25 (58) of the statutes; Relating to: funding for the Wisconsin Institute for Sustainable Technology at the University of Wisconsin-Stevens Point and making an appropriation. (FE)
Status: A - Forestry, Parks and Outdoor Recreation
Important Actions (newest first)
/2023/proposals/reg/asm/bill/ab454
You just read:
AB454 in Asm: Read first time and referred to Committee on Forestry, Parks and Outdoor Recreation - 2023-09-28
