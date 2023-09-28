AB458 in Asm: Read first time and referred to Committee on Ways and Means - 2023-09-28

WISCONSIN, September 28 - An Act to repeal 71.54 (1) (g) 5. and 71.54 (1) (g) 7.; to amend 71.54 (1) (g) (intro.), 71.54 (1) (g) 4., 71.54 (1) (g) 6. (intro.), 71.54 (2) (b) 4. and 71.54 (2m); and to create 71.54 (1) (h) and 71.54 (2) (b) 5. of the statutes; Relating to: expanding the homestead income tax credit. (FE)