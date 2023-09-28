Submit Release
AB459 in Asm: Read first time and referred to Committee on Criminal Justice and Public Safety - 2023-09-28

WISCONSIN, September 28 - An Act to amend 165.055 (title); and to create 15.253 (1), 165.055 (3) and 978.048 of the statutes; Relating to: temporary employee interchanges between the Department of Justice and an office of the district attorney.

Status: A - Criminal Justice and Public Safety

