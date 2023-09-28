WISCONSIN, September 28 - An Act to renumber and amend 66.1113 (2) (d); to amend 77.994 (3) (b) 1.; and to create 66.1113 (2) (d) 2. of the statutes; Relating to: allowing certain municipalities to increase the rate of the premier resort area tax. (FE)
Status: A - Ways and Means
Important Actions (newest first)
/2023/proposals/reg/asm/bill/ab461
You just read:
AB461 in Asm: Read first time and referred to Committee on Ways and Means - 2023-09-28
