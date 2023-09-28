Submit Release
AB462 in Asm: Read first time and referred to Committee on Corrections - 2023-09-28

WISCONSIN, September 28 - An Act to amend 20.410 (1) (gi); and to create 303.066 of the statutes; Relating to: creating an immersive work opportunity program for persons incarcerated in the state prisons. (FE)

Status: A - Corrections

