AB463 in Asm: Read first time and referred to Committee on Transportation - 2023-09-28

WISCONSIN, September 28 - An Act to amend 346.17 (5) (a), 346.17 (5) (b), 346.22 (1) (b) 1., 346.22 (1) (b) 2., 346.43 (1) (b) 3. a., 346.43 (1) (b) 3. b., 346.49 (1) (c) 1., 346.49 (1) (c) 2., 346.57 (3), 346.60 (3m) (a) 1., 346.60 (3m) (a) 2., 346.65 (5m) (a), 346.65 (5m) (b) and 346.89 (4m); and to create 340.01 (47e) of the statutes; Relating to: traffic violations when railroad workers are present and providing a penalty.

