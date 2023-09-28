D-BOX Announces Voting Results of Annual and Special Meeting of Shareholders

MONTREAL, Sept. 28, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- D-BOX Technologies Inc. (“D-BOX” or the “Corporation”) (TSX: DBO), held its annual and special meeting of shareholders today (the “Meeting”). A total of 102,079,580 Class A common shares of the Corporation (representing approximately 46% of all issued and outstanding shares of the Corporation) were represented at the Meeting. D-BOX announces that shareholders of the Corporation voted in favour of all items of business put forth at the Meeting by the Corporation, except for the shareholder proposal from Daniel Marks and Stonehouse Capital Management inc., which was voted against. The complete voting results for each item of business at the Meeting are presented below.

ELECTION OF DIRECTORS

All of the proposed nominees for the Board of Directors in the proxy circular dated August 18, 2023 were elected at the Meeting.

name of nominee votes for % for votes against % against Sébastien Mailhot 75,238,279 76.29% 23,378,478 23.71% Brigitte Bourque 73,340,916 74.37% 25,275,841 25.63% Luc Martin 76,425,891 77.50% 22,190,866 22.50% Denis Chamberland 75,234,839 76.29% 23,381,918 23.71% Louis P. Bernier 74,539,597 75.59% 24,077,160 24.41% Zrinka Dekic 79,145,331 80.26% 19,471,426 19.74% Jean-Pierre Trahan 73,422,066 74.45% 25,194,691 25.55%

APPOINTMENT OF INDEPENDENT AUDITORS

Ernst & Young LLP were appointed as independent auditors of the Corporation until the close of the next annual meeting of shareholders, or until their successor is appointed, and the Directors were authorized to fix their remuneration.

votes for % for votes withheld % withheld 98,804,430 96.79% 3,275,150 3.21%

SHAREHOLDER PROPOSAL

The shareholder proposal from Daniel Marks and Stonehouse Capital Management inc., calling for shareholders to resolve that D-BOX forms a special committee of independent directors to review the strategic alternatives available to the Corporation, was voted against by the shareholders of the Corporation.

votes for % for votes against % against 27,764,430 28.15% 70,852,327 71.85%

“We understand that shareholders believe we have made the right decision by creating a strategic review committee tasked with reviewing all strategic alternatives available to D-BOX,” said the Chair of the Board of Directors of the Corporation, Mr. Denis Chamberland.

OUTLOOK ON EXPANSION OF THEATRICAL FOOTPRINT

On a different note, during the Meeting, Mr. Sébastien Mailhot, the Chief Executive Officer of the Corporation, discussed in his address to shareholders on last year’s highlights and fiscal 2024, among other things, the Corporation’s expansion in theatrical venues. He stated that the Corporation had reached a total of 856 cinema screens as of June 2023 and that the Corporation would remain focused on its strategy to expand its theatrical footprint and expected to reach 1,000 screens within the next two to three years.

This information is “financial outlook” within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities legislation and is provided for the purposes of assisting the reader in understanding management’s expectations regarding the Corporation’s performance in the theatrical segment for the period it is provided and may not be appropriate for other purposes. This outlook is subject to certain assumptions, risk and uncertainties and actual results could vary. Please refer to the “Caution Regarding Forward-Looking Information” section of this press release for additional information on those assumptions, risks and uncertainties.

