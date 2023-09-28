Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,621 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 467,643 in the last 365 days.

FTC Approves Horseracing Integrity and Safety Authority’s Proposed Enforcement Rule Modification, Publishes Proposed Budget

The Federal Trade Commission has issued an Order approving modifications  proposed by the Horseracing Integrity and Safety Authority to its enforcement rule after a public comment period.

The Horseracing Integrity and Safety Act, which recognized the Authority, includes a requirement that its rules (and modifications to those rules, such as this one) must be submitted for approval to the FTC. The Act requires that the FTC approve submitted rules if it finds that they are “consistent with” the Act and the FTC’s procedural rules governing the submission process.

The FTC’s procedural rule provides that the FTC will publish the Authority’s proposed rules or modifications in the Federal Register for public comment if the Authority’s submissions meet certain criteria. Under the Act, the FTC has 60 days from the date of publication to approve or disapprove the proposed rule or modification.

In addition, the Commission voted to publish in the Federal Register the Authority’s proposed 2023 budget as submitted to the Commission. The FTC’s rule regarding oversight of the Authority’s budget process requires the publication of the Authority’s proposed budget in the Federal Register for public comment. The public will have 14 days from the date of publication to submit comments, after which the Commission will approve or disapprove the proposed budget. 

The Commission votes to approve the rule modification and publish the proposed budget were 3-0. The Commission votes occurred on September 26, 2023.

You just read:

FTC Approves Horseracing Integrity and Safety Authority’s Proposed Enforcement Rule Modification, Publishes Proposed Budget

Distribution channels: Business & Economy


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more