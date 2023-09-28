Governor Cooper Tours Fayetteville Technical Community College to Celebrate Clean Energy Week and Highlight Workforce Training Programs

NORTH CAROLINA, September 28 - Today, Governor Roy Cooper visited Fayetteville Technical Community College (FTCC) to celebrate Clean Energy Week and highlight the community college’s innovative military workforce training programs. The Governor was joined by NCDEQ Secretary Elizabeth Biser on the tour where they viewed a solar panel demonstration, an electric vehicle class and FTCC’s All Americans Veterans Center.

“Fayetteville Technical Community College is doing critical work to help our veterans transition into civilian jobs and help prepare people to take on all of the good-paying, clean energy jobs coming to our state,” said Governor Cooper. “North Carolina continues to strive to be America’s most military-friendly state as well as the epicenter of clean energy.”

“Training courses like the ones at Fayetteville Tech are clear examples of how we can achieve our environmental and climate goals while preparing students for jobs in the clean energy economy,” said NCDEQ Secretary Elizabeth Biser.

“The military is the training ground for a wide range of people with an even wider range of talents,” said LtGen Walter E. Gaskin, USMC (Ret.), Secretary of the North Carolina Department of Military and Veterans Affairs. “We are incredibly blessed to have the world’s largest military installation in our state. It’s home to some of the best and brightest minds in the world with dedication and service at the core of their character. FTCC’s programs honor our veterans by supporting our veterans.”

"At Fayetteville Technical Community College, we pride ourselves on preparing students for the jobs and careers of today and tomorrow," said FTCC President Dr. Mark Sorrells. "Our mission is keenly focused on preparing a workforce aligned with the economic development needs of our state and region. Clean energy is a critical element in creating a more sustainable economic base for our future. When community college students succeed, we all have a brighter future. FTCC is proud to be part of the Exceptional 58 that make up the NC Community College System."

Governor Cooper has proclaimed September 25 – 29, 2023 as Clean Energy Week to highlight the state’s progress in transitioning to a clean energy future.

The Governor’s administration is focused on leading the nation in the transition toward a clean energy economy. In October 2022, Governor Cooper signed Executive Order No. 271, helping the state prepare for the move to zero-emission electric vehicles.

In January 2022, Governor Cooper issued Executive Order No. 246 affirming North Carolina’s commitment to a clean energy economy and directing next steps in the state’s plan to achieve net-zero greenhouse gas emissions while creating economic opportunities for all North Carolinians, especially in underserved communities.

Executive Order No. 246 builds on the work of previous climate initiatives. In June 2021, Governor Cooper issued Executive Order No. 218 highlighting the state’s commitment to offshore wind power. The Governor signed House Bill 951: Energy Solutions for North Carolina into law in October 2021, a bipartisan law requiring the North Carolina Utilities Commission to take the necessary steps for state utility providers to reduce carbon emissions by 70% from 2005 levels by the year 2030 and achieve carbon neutrality by 2050.

DMVA, DHHS, DOT, and the Department of Commerce are working tirelessly to create opportunities for servicemembers and veterans with employment, education and certification assistance and other ways to help our approximately 20,000 military service members transition from active duty to veteran status.

Fayetteville Technical Community College serves over 28,000 students annually and provides 280+ occupational, technical, general education, college transfer, and continuing education programs. FTCC offers clean energy workforce training, including a solar power construction course for high school students and a hybrid-electric transportation course.

FTCC is also focused on helping servicemembers and veterans gain the skills needed to take on new jobs. The FTCC All American Veterans Center was created to honor veterans and to provide a location where veterans can gather, find assistance, and receive the support necessary to ensure their success at FTCC and beyond.

FTCC offers Transition Tech, a training program transitioning military service members into civilian jobs. Transition Tech is a training program for transitioning military service members that provides industry-focused certificates and credentials, resume assistance, and mock interview opportunities designed to prepare individuals to enter the civilian workforce. These courses are free to veterans/active military in transition through a partnership with Workforce Development (NC Works).

