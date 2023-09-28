Illinois Conservation Police accredited by national boating safety standards organization

SPRINGFIELD, ILLINOIS, September 28 - The Illinois Conservation Police has been accredited by the National Association of State Boating Law Administrators (NASBLA) - a recognition of the department's commitment to excellence in enforcing conservation laws, promoting boating safety, and protecting the natural resources of Illinois.





Accreditation by NASBLA signifies that the Illinois Conservation Police has met and exceeded the rigorous standards set forth by the organization. The achievement reflects the dedication and professionalism of the men and women who serve within the department, said Jed Whitchurch, director of the Illinois Department of Natural Resources' Office of Law Enforcement.





"We are honored to receive this accreditation from NASBLA. This accomplishment validates our continuous pursuit of the highest standards in law enforcement and boating safety," Whitchurch said. "Our officers work tirelessly to uphold conservation laws and ensure the safety of those enjoying Illinois waterways."





The accreditation process involves an in-depth review of the department's policies, procedures, training programs, and operational practices. The Illinois Conservation Police underwent a thorough assessment by NASBLA experts, who evaluated the department's performance against established benchmarks. By successfully completing this assessment, the Illinois Conservation Police demonstrated its commitment to maintaining the highest levels of professionalism, integrity, and competence.





"It's my great pleasure to send along the final accreditation report and letter of recognition, formally accrediting the Illinois Conservation Police as meeting or exceeding the national standards set forth within NASBLA's Boat Operations and Training (BOAT) Program for the training, typing, and credentialing of maritime law enforcement officers and emergency responders. We were very impressed with the program the Illinois Conservation Police currently has in place," said Dave Considine, NASBLA BOAT program director, in notifying the department of its accreditation.





"The Illinois Conservation Police are to be congratulated for taking this essential step that illustrates your agency's professionalism and adherence to the national standard of training. This will exponentially increase your department's ability to enhance the safety and security of Illinois' waterways and the officers that patrol them," Considine added.





Accreditation by NASBLA serves as a valuable resource for the people of Illinois and visitors to the state. It affirms that the Illinois Conservation Police adhere to nationally recognized standards and best practices, providing assurance that the agency is well-prepared to respond to emergencies, enforce boating laws, and educate the public on responsible boating practices.