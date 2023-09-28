When a company announces a recall, market withdrawal, or safety alert, the FDA posts the company's announcement as a public service. FDA does not endorse either the product or the company.

Summary

Company Announcement Date: September 28, 2023 FDA Publish Date: September 28, 2023 Product Type: Food & Beverages Reason for Announcement: Recall Reason Description Undeclared peanuts Company Name: Dick Taylor Craft Chocolate Brand Name: Brand Name(s) Product Description: Product Description Ginger Snap Milk Chocolate Bar, 2 oz.

Company Announcement

Dick Taylor Craft Chocolate of Eureka, California is recalling “Ginger Snap Milk Chocolate” batch 23194 because they were mis-packaged and are Peanut Butter Dark Chocolate bars in Ginger Snap wrappers and contain undeclared peanuts. People who have allergies to peanuts are at risk of serious life-threatening allergic reaction if they consume these products.

The recalled “Ginger Snap Milk Chocolate” bars were distributed locally to retail accounts in Humboldt Couty, via online/mail orders and through our factory store in Eureka, California.

The product comes in a 2 oz wrapped chocolate bar marked with lot number 23194 on the back with an expiration date of 13/JAN/2025 stamped on the back. UPC 858788004495

No illnesses have been reported to date in connection with this problem.

The recall was initiated after it was discovered that the peanut-containing product was sold to two customers in our factory store who returned it saying it tasted like peanut butter. Any consumers who have concerns relating to an allergic reaction should contact a physician immediately.

Distribution of product from this batch has been suspended and is being recalled.

Consumers who have purchased 2 oz Ginger Snap Milk Chocolate bars are urged to return them to the place of purchase for a full refund. Consumers with questions may contact the company at 707-798-6010. Open weekdays 9-5pm.