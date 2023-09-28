NSF invests $19.6M in emerging research institutions to grow their capacity to participate in regional innovation ecosystems and announces next funding opportunity

The U.S. National Science Foundation announced the first-ever Enabling Partnerships to Increase Innovation Capacity (EPIIC) investment of $19.6 million to nearly 50 teams at U.S. institutions of higher education, including teams from historically Black colleges and universities, minority-serving institutions and community colleges. Each institution will receive up to $400,000 over three years.

Through this investment, EPIIC awardees will receive support to develop capacity and institutional knowledge to help them build new partnerships, secure future external funding and tap into their regional innovation ecosystems — potentially into an NSF Regional Innovation Engine (NSF Engine) or an Economic Development Administration Regional Technology and Innovation Hub (EDA Tech Hub). NSF also recently released the next funding opportunity for EPIIC. Learn more at an informational webinar on Oct. 25 at 3:30 p.m. ET.

"NSF aspires to accelerate the nation's research and innovation enterprise and empower all Americans to participate in the science- and technology-driven workforce," said Erwin Gianchandani, NSF assistant director for Technology, Innovation and Partnerships (TIP). "EPIIC reinforces NSF's commitment to develop new, inclusive innovation ecosystems by connecting diverse networks of partners to work together to drive the expansion of key technologies — and the technology workforce — in the U.S. and in turn address pressing national, societal and geostrategic challenges."

Launched by the TIP Directorate, EPIIC works with institutions interested in growing external partnerships and building innovation capacity. NSF recognizes that many institutions, including MSIs, small academic institutions and two-year institutions, stand to benefit from additional focused support for the infrastructure and resources needed to grow external partnerships and to tap into innovation ecosystems, including engaging with NSF Engines and EDA Tech Hubs.

"NSF recognizes that institutions with limited research capacities require comprehensive support to become equitable partners in their regional innovation ecosystems," said Thyaga Nandagopal, director of TIP's Division of Innovation and Technology Ecosystems. "This funding aims to set EPIIC awardees on level ground to seek and build lasting partnerships to tap into their innovation potential, and the capacity-building efforts will continue to provide significant innovation partnership opportunities well into the future."

EPIIC awardees

Awardees are listed in alphabetical order by institution name. The full award list can be found on NSF’s award search webpage.