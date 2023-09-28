Governor Katie Hobbs Joins Announcement of Construction of the John S. McCain Education and Community Center

Honors the Late Senator John McCain with New Facility to Provide Education Opportunities and Resources for Underserved Communities

Phoenix, AZ- Today, Governor Katie Hobbs spoke at the announcement of the construction of the John S. McCain Education and Community Center in Tempe. It will be housed within Arizona State University as a new multi-purpose facility to provide education, work, and health monitoring programs for underserved communities.

During the event, Governor Hobbs was joined by members of the McCain family, including Ambassador Cindy McCain. The State of Arizona was instrumental in securing funding for the Library, leading the application through the federal government’s Capital Projects Fund.

“With today’s announcement of the McCain Library, the stories of Senator McCain’s bold defense of Americans’ rights both at home and abroad will become much more than just stories,” said Governor Katie Hobbs. “Everything ranging from advancing human rights, to developing capable leaders, to safeguarding democracy, will run through this center, just as it has run through Arizona. I am proud to make this investment in our state and our community, and I am so looking forward to what we will accomplish together.”

The building will include a visitors’ center, conference center, an Arizona home for the Washington, DC-based McCain Institute, and a McCain Library and Archives.