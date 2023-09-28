Republic Bank’s Illustrious Return as Title Sponsor for Miss Teen St. Kitts and Nevis

Basseterre, St. Kitts, September 26, 2023 [SKNNCC]— The St. Kitts and Nevis National Carnival Committee (“the SKNNCC”) is delighted to announce the return of Republic Bank as Title Sponsor for the prestigious Miss Teen St. Kitts and Nevis pageant and Platinum partner of Sugar Mas 52. Republic Bank, a staunch supporter of our nation’s culture and youth development, has increased its sponsorship to an impressive $60,000, doubling their commitment to this event.

Republic Bank’s partnership remains invaluable, particularly in their mission to educate and upskill our youth. Their role in encouraging financial literacy will be pivotal, as they have committed to opening savings accounts for all participants. Additionally, Republic Bank will once again conduct personal development sessions with all ambassadors, building on the success of last year’s program. These initiatives align perfectly with the SKNNCC’s dedication to the holistic development of our Miss Teen St. Kitts and Nevis ambassadors.

The SKNNCC extends its heartfelt gratitude to Republic Bank for their unwavering support of our cultural celebrations and youth development. We are confident that this partnership will continue to inspire and empower the youth of St. Kitts and Nevis.

This year’s Miss Teen St. Kitts and Nevis ambassadors will be announced to the general public in the coming weeks, following the recent closing of registration. Last year’s event was nothing short of a triumph, with a sold-out crowd witnessing the incredible talents of our youth. This year’s Miss Teen St. Kitts and Nevis pageant promises to be an even greater spectacle. The stage is set, and the excitement is building as we prepare to light up the Warner Park Cricket Stadium on Tuesday, December 19th.

The SKNNCC invites everyone to stay tuned for updates via this media house, and to follow our official social media channels for exclusive behind-the-scenes content:

For further information, please contact the Carnival Secretariat via 869-466-0058 or info@skncarnival.com.