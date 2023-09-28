Submit Release
Medigus Announces $53.3 million in Revenues for the First Six Months of 2023

TEL AVIV, Israel, Sept. 28, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Medigus Ltd. (Nasdaq: MDGS) (“Medigus”), a technology company engaged in innovative internet technologies, electric vehicle and charging solutions and advanced medical solutions, today announced financial results for the six-month periods ended June 30, 2023.

H1 2023 and recent highlights:

  • Medigus’ revenues reached $53.3 million in the first six months of 2023, compared to $35 million in the first six months of 2022, representing a 52% increase;
  • Medigus’ subsidiary for EV Wireless Charging, Charging Robotics, merged with a public company in the US and commenced trading on the OTC Market (OTCMKTS: FDOC);
  • Medigus sold its entire stake in Odysight.ai Inc. (formerly known as Scoutcam Inc.) for approximately $5.7 million in cash;
  • Drone safety company, ParaZero (PRZO), commenced trading on Nasdaq, following a $7.8 million initial public offering (”IPO”);
  • Jeffs’ Brands (JFBR) revenues for the first six months of 2023 totaled $3.9 million, compared to $2.3 million in the first six months of 2022,  representing a 65% increase;
  • Viewbix (OTC: VBIX) reported its condensed consolidated financial results for the first half of 2023 with revenues totaling $48 million, an increase of 10% compared to the first half of 2022; and
  • Eventer’s revenues for the first six months of 2023 amounted to approximately $1.5 million with net profit for the first time.

We are thrilled to report a great first half of 2023 for Medigus. Our revenue growth, reaching $53.3 million, showcases a substantial 52% increase compared to the same period last year, reflecting our team’s unwavering commitment to excellence and strategic foresight,” said Liron Carmel, Chief Executive Officer of Medigus. “The successful IPO of ParaZero, exciting merger of our subsidiary, Charging Robotics, with a US public company and the sale of our Odysight.ai Inc stake are all testaments to our strategic moves to optimize shareholder value.”

Mr. Carmel added, “We’re also pleased with Viewbix’s commendable performance. As we move forward, the expiration of all our listed warrants ensures a simplified capital structure in addition to our cash boost as a result of the sale of Odysight.ai Inc. At Medigus, we are always striving to pioneer, innovate, and grow, and we remain excited for what the future holds for our company and our stakeholders.”

The Company’s gross profit for the first half of 2023 was approximately $8.2 million, compared to a gross profit of approx. $6.1 million in the first half of 2022. Operating loss for the six months ended on June 30, 2023, was $9.8 million, compared to operating loss for the six months ended on June 30, 2022, of approx. $6.3 million.

About Medigus

Based in Israel, Medigus Ltd. (Nasdaq: MDGS) is a technology company focused on innovative growth partnerships, engaged in innovative internet technologies, electric vehicle and charging solutions and advanced medical solutions. Medigus’ affiliations in the medical solutions arena include ownership in Polyrizon Ltd. The Company’s affiliates in digital commerce include Gix Internet Ltd., Jeffs’ Brands Ltd. and Eventer Technologies Ltd. In the electric vehicle market, Charging Robotics Ltd. and Revoltz Ltd. by way of Fuel Doctor Holdings, Inc., are also part of the Company’s portfolio of technology solution providers. Medigus is traded on the Nasdaq Capital Market. To learn more about Medigus’ advanced technologies, please visit http://www.medigus.com/.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the “safe harbor” provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 and other Federal securities laws. Words such as “expects,” “anticipates,” “intends,” “plans,” “believes,” “seeks,” “estimates” and similar expressions or variations of such words are intended to identify forward-looking statements. Because such statements deal with future events and are based on Medigus’ current expectations, they are subject to various risks and uncertainties, and actual results, performance or achievements of Medigus could differ materially from those described in or implied by the statements in this press release.

The forward-looking statements contained or implied in this press release are subject to other risks and uncertainties, including those discussed in any filings with the SEC. Except as otherwise required by law, Medigus undertakes no obligation to publicly release any revisions to these forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances after the date hereof or to reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events. References and links to websites have been provided as a convenience, and the information contained on such websites is not incorporated by reference into this press release. Medigus is not responsible for the contents of third-party websites.

Company Contact:
Tali Dinar
Chief Financial Officer
+972-8-6466-880
ir@medigus.com

Investor Relations Contact:
Michal Efraty
Investor Relations, Israel
+972-(0)52-3044404
michal@efraty.com


MEDIGUS LTD.
INTERIM CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF FINANCIAL POSITION

        June 30,
2023		     December 31, 2022  
        Unaudited     Audited  
        USD in thousands  
                 
ASSETS                
                 
CURRENT ASSETS:                
Cash and cash equivalents         12,359       20,065  
Short term deposits         11       859  
Restricted cash         182       185  
Trade accounts receivable         18,981       21,449  
Receivable from sale of shares         5,774       -  
Other receivables         2,015       1,928  
Inventory         2,543       1,791  
Loans to associates         1,181       546  
Loans to others         1,017       1,011  
Related parties         238       298  
Financial assets at fair value through profit or loss         2,243       4,126  
          46,544       52,258  
                     
NON-CURRENT ASSETS:                    
Property and equipment, net         384       408  
Right-of-use assets, net         598       591  
Investments accounted for using the equity method         5,454       11,892  
Intangible assets, net         31,036       30,862  
Deferred tax asset         458       397  
Financial assets at fair value through profit or loss         1,193       1,243  
          39,123       45,393  
                     
TOTAL ASSETS         85,667       97,651  



MEDIGUS LTD.
INTERIM CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF FINANCIAL POSITION

        June 30,
2023		     December 31, 2022  
        Unaudited     Audited  
        USD in thousands  
                 
LIABILITIES AND EQUITY                    
                     
CURRENT LIABILITIES:                    
Trade accounts payable         18,587       20,421  
Short term loans         5,973       5,111  
Current portion of long-term loans         1,879       1,500  
Lease liabilities         165       131  
Warrants at fair value         158       396  
Liability to event producers         1,526       1,654  
Warrants at fair value issued by a subsidiary         3,142       4,159  
Related parties         811       1,055  
Accrued expenses and other current liabilities         3,638       3,200  
          35,879       37,627  
                     
NON-CURRENT LIABILITIES:                    
Lease liabilities         447       512  
Long-term loans         3,128       2,881  
Deferred tax liability         1,747       1,817  
Accrued severance pay, net         19       125  
          5,341       5,335  
                     
TOTAL LIABILITIES         41,220       42,962  
                     
EQUITY:                    
Share capital - ordinary shares with no par value:  authorized - June 30,2023 - 200,000,000 and December 31, 2022 - 200,000,000 shares; issued and outstanding - June 30, 2023 - 25,524,570 shares December 31, 2022 - 24,661,470 shares         -       -  
Share premium         111,589       111,322  
Other capital reserves         13,763       13,208  
Warrants         197       197  
Accumulated deficit         (93,786 )     (85,586 )
Equity attributable to owners of Medigus Ltd.         31,763       39,141  
Non-controlling interests         12,684       15,548  
          44,447       54,689  
                     
TOTAL LIABILITIES AND EQUITY         85,667       97,651  



MEDIGUS LTD.
INTERIM CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF LOSS
AND OTHER COMPREHENSIVE LOSS

        Six months ended June 30,  
        2023     2022  
        Unaudited  
        USD in thousands  
Revenues                    
Products         3,871       2,343  
Services         49,514       32,616  
          53,385       34,959  
                     
Cost of revenues:                    
Products         3,497       1,933  
Services         41,688       26,834  
          45,185       28,767  
                     
Gross profit         8,200       6,192  
Research and development expenses         2,632       2,500  
Sales and marketing expenses         1,868       2,240  
General and administrative expenses         8,274       5,057  
Net change in fair value of financial assets at fair value through profit or loss         3,978       813  
Equity losses         1,238       1,910  
Operating loss         (9,790 )     (6,328 )
                     
Gain from initial recognition of assets and liabilities upon consolidation of Gix Internet         -       (2,300 )
Loss from sale of investments         -       (68 )
Other income         (154 )     (176 )
Changes in fair value of warrants issued to investors         (238 )     99  
Changes in fair value of warrants issued to third party investors by a consolidated subsidiary         (1,017 )     63  
Financial loss, net         978       793  
Loss before taxes on income         (9,359 )     (4,739 )
Tax expenses         (177 )     (9 )
Net loss for the period         (9,536 )     (4,748 )
                     
Other comprehensive income (loss)                    
Items that may be reclassified to profit or loss                    
Share of other comprehensive income (loss) of consolidated subsidiaries and associates accounted for using the equity method         306       (961 )
Other comprehensive income (loss) for the period         306       (961 )
Total comprehensive loss for the period         (9,230 )     (5,709 )
                     
Net loss for the period is attributable to:                    
Owners of Medigus         (8,200 )     (3,590 )
Non-controlling interests         (1,336 )     (1,158 )
          (9,536 )     (4,748 )
Total comprehensive loss for the period is attributable to:                    
Owners of Medigus         (8,061 )     (4,275 )
Non-controlling interests         (1,169 )     (1,434 )
          (9,230 )     (5,709 )
Loss per ordinary share attributed to Medigus ltd                    
Basic         (0.33 )     (0.15 )
Diluted         (0.33 )     (0.15 )
                     
Weighted average ordinary shares outstanding (in thousands)                    
Basic         24,490       24,109  
Diluted         24,490       24,109  

