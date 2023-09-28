[Latest] Global Injection Molded Automotive Parts Market Size/Share Worth USD 84.5 Billion by 2032 at a 4.8% CAGR: Custom Market Insights (Analysis, Outlook, Leaders, Report, Trends, Forecast, Segmentation, Growth, Growth Rate, Value)

[220+ Pages Latest Report] According to a market research study published by Custom Market Insights, the demand analysis of Global Injection Molded Automotive Parts Market size & share revenue was valued at approximately USD 56.4 Billion in 2022 and is expected to reach USD 59.2 Billion in 2023 and is expected to reach around USD 84.5 Billion by 2032, at a CAGR of 4.8% between 2023 and 2032. The key market players listed in the report with their sales, revenues and strategies are Robert Bosch GmbH, Magna International Inc., Continental AG, Delphi Technologies (now part of BorgWarner Inc.), Faurecia S.A., Valeo S.A., Yanfeng Automotive Interiors, Flex-N-Gate Corporation, Samvardhana Motherson Group (SMG), Adient plc, and others.

Injection Molded Automotive Parts Market Size, Trends and Insights By Raw Material (Polypropylene, Acrylonitrile Butadiene Styrene (ABS), Polystyrene, High-Density Polyethylene (HDPE), Others), By Application (Interior Components, Exterior Components, Others), and By Region - Global Industry Overview, Statistical Data, Competitive Analysis, Share, Outlook, and Forecast 2023–2032

“According to the latest research study, the demand of global Injection Molded Automotive Parts Market size & share was valued at approximately USD 56.4 Billion in 2022 and is expected to reach USD 59.2 Billion in 2023 and is expected to reach a value of around USD 84.5 Billion by 2032, at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of about 4.8% during the forecast period 2023 to 2032.”

Injection Molded Automotive Parts Market: Growth Factors and Dynamics

Advanced Manufacturing Technologies: Advancements in injection molding technologies, including multi-material injection molding and 3D printing, have enhanced automotive parts’ design flexibility and production efficiency. Manufacturers can produce complex geometries and integrated components, reducing assembly costs.

Growing Electric Vehicle (EV) Adoption: The increasing popularity of electric vehicles is creating a higher demand for specially designed injection-molded parts like battery enclosures and components for electric drivetrains. This demand for unique injection molding solutions is expected to rise as the EV market expands further.

Emphasis on Vehicle Safety and ADAS Integration: The automotive industry is placing a stronger focus on safety, including the integration of Advanced Driver Assistance Systems (ADAS). This trend is driving an increased need for precisely molded components such as sensor enclosures, airbag parts, and reinforced structures. These components are essential for enhancing overall vehicle safety.

Customization and Design Aesthetics: Injection molding allows for a high degree of design flexibility and customization. Automakers use this to create distinctive interior and exterior design elements, enhancing the overall aesthetics of vehicles and differentiating their brands in a competitive market.

Supply Chain and Material Considerations: The injection-molded automotive parts market is influenced by the availability and cost of materials. Sustainable materials and recycling efforts are gaining importance, as automakers seek to reduce their environmental footprint. The supply chain dynamics, including the availability of skilled labor and transportation costs, also play a role in market growth.

Evolving Design Aesthetics: The injection molded automotive parts market is experiencing changes in design aesthetics. Automakers are increasingly using injection-molded components to create unique and eye-catching interior and exterior designs. This design-driven approach enhances the visual appeal of vehicles, catering to consumer preferences for distinctive automotive aesthetics.

Sustainability and Environmental Concerns: As global environmental awareness grows, the automotive industry is under pressure to reduce its environmental footprint. Injection molding allows for the use of recyclable and sustainable materials. Manufacturers are exploring eco-friendly materials and production processes to align with sustainability goals and meet regulatory requirements, driving innovation in the market.

Lightweight Vehicle: Automakers are under increasing pressure to improve fuel efficiency and reduce emissions. Injection molded plastic parts offer a lightweight alternative to traditional metal components, contributing to better fuel economy. This trend is driven by environmental regulations and consumer demand for more eco-friendly vehicles.

Injection Molded Automotive Parts Market: Partnership and Acquisitions

In 2022, Tesla’s longstanding collaborator, Panasonic, is constructing a $4 billion electric vehicle (EV) battery plant in Kansas. This facility will provide battery packs to support the automotive industry’s swift transition towards electric cars and trucks.

In 2021, Volkswagen has forged strategic alliances with key players in battery technology industrialization, including Umicore, a materials technology group, battery specialist 24M Technologies, and cleantech firm Vulcan Energy Resources Ltd. These partnerships signify a significant move in Volkswagen’s pursuit of sustainable electric mobility.

Report Scope

Feature of the Report Details Market Size in 2023 USD 59.2 Billion Projected Market Size in 2032 USD 84.5 Billion Market Size in 2022 USD 56.4 Billion CAGR Growth Rate 4.8% CAGR Base Year 2022 Forecast Period 2023-2032 Key Segment By Raw Material, Application and Region Report Coverage Revenue Estimation and Forecast, Company Profile, Competitive Landscape, Growth Factors and Recent Trends Regional Scope North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa, and South & Central America Buying Options Request tailored purchasing options to fulfil your requirements for research.

Injection Molded Automotive Parts Market: COVID-19 Analysis

The COVID-19 pandemic has significantly impacted the Injection Molded Automotive Parts Market, with the industry experiencing both positive and negative effects. Here are some of the key impacts:

Disruption in Supply Chain: The COVID-19 pandemic disrupted supply chains globally, leading to shortages of raw materials and delays in production. This affected the availability of injection molded automotive parts, causing production slowdowns and increased costs.

Reduced Vehicle Sales: The pandemic decreased consumer demand for automobiles due to economic uncertainty, lockdowns, and reduced mobility. Lower vehicle sales directly impacted the demand for injection-molded automotive parts, affecting the market’s revenue.

Resilient Supply Chain Management: To recover from the disruptions caused by COVID-19, automotive manufacturers and injection molding suppliers are reevaluating their supply chain strategies. This includes diversifying suppliers, localizing production, and investing in digital tools for better supply chain visibility and risk management.

Increased Focus on Health and Safety Protocols: Automotive production facilities have implemented stringent health and safety measures to protect workers from COVID-19. These measures include social distancing, sanitation protocols, and remote work where feasible, ensuring a safe working environment for employees.

Accelerated Digital Transformation: The pandemic accelerated the adoption of digital technologies in the automotive industry. Manufacturers are increasingly using virtual design and prototyping tools, digital twin technology, and automation in injection molding processes to improve efficiency and reduce physical touchpoints.

Shift Towards Electric and Autonomous Vehicles: The recovery from COVID-19 has seen a continued shift toward electric vehicles (EVs) and autonomous vehicles. Injection molding suppliers are adapting to this trend by developing specialized components for EVs and ADAS systems, such as lightweight battery enclosures and sensor housings.

In conclusion, the COVID-19 pandemic has had a mixed impact on the Injection Molded Automotive Parts Market, with some challenges and opportunities arising from the pandemic.

List of the prominent players in the Injection Molded Automotive Parts Market:

Robert Bosch GmbH

Magna International Inc.

Continental AG

Delphi Technologies (now part of BorgWarner Inc.)

Faurecia S.A.

Valeo S.A.

Yanfeng Automotive Interiors

Flex-N-Gate Corporation

Samvardhana Motherson Group (SMG)

Adient plc

Others

Injection Molded Automotive Parts Market – Regional Analysis

The Injection Molded Automotive Parts Market is segmented into various regions, including North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA. Here is a brief overview of each region:

North America: In North America, the injection molded automotive parts market is experiencing a trend towards the increased production of lightweight components to improve fuel efficiency and meet stringent emissions standards. In North America, there is a noticeable shift towards sustainable materials in response to heightened consumer preferences for environmentally friendly vehicles. Moreover, the increased adoption of advanced safety technologies and the surge in electric vehicle (EV) production are stimulating the innovation and production of specialized injection-molded components tailored to these evolving segments.

Europe: In Europe, the automotive industry is focusing on sustainability and the transition to electric mobility. This region is witnessing a trend towards the use of bio-based and recycled materials for injection molded parts, aligning with the EU’s stringent environmental regulations.

Asia-Pacific: The Asia-Pacific region, a manufacturing hub for the automotive industry, is witnessing trends in mass production efficiency and cost-effectiveness. There’s a growing preference for injection molded parts that offer a balance between quality and affordability. With the rapid rise of EVs in countries like China, there’s a particular emphasis on producing injection-molded components tailored for electric vehicles, including battery enclosures and charging connectors.

LAMEA (Latin America, Middle East, and Africa): In the LAMEA region, the automotive market is marked by a trend towards localization and regional manufacturing to reduce costs and enhance supply chain resilience. This region also shows potential for injection molded parts used in off-road and heavy-duty vehicles due to challenging terrain and industrial applications. Additionally, there’s a growing interest in sustainable materials to meet environmental goals in countries across the region.

The Injection Molded Automotive Parts Market is segmented as follows:

By Raw Material

Polypropylene

Acrylonitrile Butadiene Styrene (ABS)

Polystyrene

High-Density Polyethylene (HDPE)

Others

By Application

Interior Components

Exterior Components

Others

Regional Coverage:

North America

U.S.

Canada

Mexico

Rest of North America

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Spain

Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific

China

Japan

India

New Zealand

Australia

South Korea

Rest of Asia Pacific

The Middle East & Africa

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Egypt

Kuwait

South Africa

Rest of the Middle East & Africa

Latin America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of Latin America

