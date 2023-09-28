Nyxoah Announces Partnership with ResMed in Germany

Creates a continuum of care in the German obstructive sleep apnea market

Mont-Saint-Guibert, Belgium – September 28, 2023, 10:30pm CET / 4:30pm ET – Nyxoah SA (Euronext Brussels/Nasdaq: NYXH) (“Nyxoah” or the “Company”), a medical technology company focused on the development and commercialization of innovative solutions to treat Obstructive Sleep Apnea (OSA), today announced that the Company has entered into a partnership with ResMed Germany to increase OSA awareness and therapy penetration in the German market.

Nyxoah and ResMed Germany will establish a continuum of care that will educate and guide OSA patients in the German market from diagnosis through treatment. Together, the companies will work to accelerate patient identification and better support patient set-up on the appropriate therapy. The companies will collaborate on:

OSA helplines and direct-to-consumer marketing initiatives

Sales and marketing efforts targeting ENTs and sleep physicians

Patient and clinician educational programs and symposiums





“We are thrilled to partner with ResMed Germany, as it strengthens further our patient-first approach to treating obstructive sleep apnea. OSA reduces quality of life and can result in other serious medical conditions, such as cardiovascular disease, and type 2 diabetes. Together, ResMed Germany and Nyxoah will heighten awareness of OSA and increase therapy penetration,” commented Olivier Taelman, Nyxoah’s Chief Executive Officer. “The OSA ecosystem created by this partnership will guide patients from diagnosis to the right treatment for them, whether that is a mandibular device, continuous positive airway pressure (CPAP), or hypoglossal nerve stimulation (HGNS).”

"It is our joint goal to enable more patients to receive effective, personalized therapy,” said Katrin Pucknat, President, ResMed Germany. “Over 95 percent of patients in Germany suffering from sleep apnea are not diagnosed or treated. In addition, there are patients who have problems with their therapy and just stop it without considering an alternative. The partnership with Nyxoah will enable us to broaden the education around therapy options and empower patients to benefit from improved health outcomes.”

About Nyxoah

Nyxoah is a medical technology company focused on the development and commercialization of innovative solutions to treat Obstructive Sleep Apnea (OSA). Nyxoah’s lead solution is the Genio® system, a patient-centered, leadless and battery-free hypoglossal neurostimulation therapy for OSA, the world’s most common sleep disordered breathing condition that is associated with increased mortality risk and cardiovascular comorbidities. Nyxoah is driven by the vision that OSA patients should enjoy restful nights and feel enabled to live their life to its fullest.

Following the successful completion of the BLAST OSA study, the Genio® system received its European CE Mark in 2019. Following the positive outcomes of the BETTER SLEEP study, Nyxoah received CE mark approval for the expansion of its therapeutic indications to Complete Concentric Collapse (CCC) patients, currently contraindicated in competitors’ therapy. Additionally, the Company is currently conducting the DREAM IDE pivotal study for FDA and U.S. commercialization approval.

For more information, please visit http://www.nyxoah.com/.

Caution – CE marked since 2019. Investigational device in the United States. Limited by U.S. federal law to investigational use in the United States.

