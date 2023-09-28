Exagen Announces Acceptance of Multiple Abstracts at ACR 2023 Annual Meeting

SAN DIEGO, California, Sept. 28, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Exagen Inc. (Nasdaq: XGN), a leading provider of autoimmune testing solutions, announced today the acceptance of five abstracts at the 2023 American College of Rheumatology’s (ACR) annual meeting, ACR Convergence 2023, being held November 10-15, 2023, at the San Diego Convention Center in San Diego, California.

Below is the list of accepted abstracts, with links to each:

Sunday, November 12, 2023

Poster Presentation | Presented by Doruk Erkan | Abstract #0099

Title: Cell-bound Complement Activation Products in Antiphospholipid Antibody-positive Patients Without Other Systemic Autoimmune Diseases

Session Title: Poster Session A

Session Time: 9:00 – 11:00am PT

Poster Presentation | Presented by Jennifer Rogers | Abstract #0557

Title: Longitudinal Evaluation of Cell-bound Complement Activation Products in Patients with SLE

Session Title: Poster Session A

Session Time: 9:00 – 11:00am PT

Poster Presentation | Presented by Andrew Concoff| Abstract #0575

Title: The Real-World Utility of a Lupus Activity Monitoring Panel in the United States Community Rheumatologist Practice

Session Title: Poster Session A

Session Time: 9:00 – 11:00am PT

Poster Presentation | Presented by Andrew Concoff| Abstract #0576

Title: Enhancing Systemic Lupus Erythematosus Diagnosis: Comparative Performance Characteristics of TC4d and Anti-T-Cell Antibodies with Conventional Biomarkers

Session Title: Poster Session A

Session Time: 9:00 – 11:00am PT

Tuesday, November 14, 2023

Poster Presentation | Presented by Vasileios Kyttaris| Abstract #2273

Title: Predicting SLE Disease Activity with Blood Biomarkers: A Step Towards Precision Medicine

Session Title: Poster Session C

Session Time: 9:00 – 11:00am PT

About Exagen Inc.

Exagen is a leading provider of autoimmune testing and its purpose as an organization is to provide clarity in autoimmune disease decision making with the goal of improving patients’ clinical outcomes. Exagen is located in San Diego County, California.

For more information, please visit Exagen.com and follow @ExagenInc on X.

Forward Looking Statements

Exagen cautions you that statements contained in this press release regarding matters that are not historical facts are forward-looking statements. These statements are based on Exagen’s current beliefs and expectations. Such forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, statements regarding our clinical research and development team’s scientific abstracts for presentation at ACR Annual Conference and the potential to lead to increased adoption of any AVISE® test. The inclusion of forward-looking statements should not be regarded as a representation by Exagen that any of its plans will be achieved. Actual results may differ from those set forth in this press release due to the risks and uncertainties inherent in Exagen’s business, including, without limitation: delays in reimbursement and coverage decisions from Medicare and third-party payors and in interactions with regulatory authorities, and delays in ongoing and planned clinical trials involving its tests; Exagen’s commercial success depends upon attaining and maintaining significant market acceptance of its testing products among rheumatologists, patients, third-party payors and others in the medical community; Exagen’s ability to successfully execute on its business strategies; third-party payors not providing coverage and adequate reimbursement for Exagen’s testing products, including Exagen’s ability to collect on funds due; Exagen’s ability to obtain and maintain intellectual property protection for its testing products; regulatory developments affecting Exagen’s business; and other risks described in Exagen’s prior press releases and Exagen’s filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”), including under the heading “Risk Factors” in Exagen’s Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2022 and any subsequent filings with the SEC. You are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date hereof, and Exagen undertakes no obligation to update such statements to reflect events that occur or circumstances that exist after the date hereof. All forward-looking statements are qualified in their entirety by this cautionary statement, which is made under the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995.

Investor Relations

Exagen Inc.

Ryan Douglas

rdouglas@exagen.com

760.560.1525

Company

Exagen Inc.

Kamal Adawi, Chief Financial Officer