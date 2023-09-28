MassDOT Applies for $500 Million in Federal Grant Funding for Allston Multimodal Project 

Boston — The Massachusetts Department of Transportation (MassDOT) today submitted a grant application requesting $500 million in federal funding for the Allston Multimodal Project. The application is to the U.S. Department of Transportation’s “Reconnecting Communities and Neighborhoods Grant Program” (RCN) that provides funding to remove or mitigate highways and other transportation infrastructure that create barriers for community connectivity.

The grant has been prepared in consultation with the Federal Funds and Infrastructure Office (FFIO). The program includes $3.3 billion in funding for FY23 from both the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law and the Inflation Reduction Act.

“The Allston Multimodal Project is a powerful opportunity to rebuild and modernize a deficient stretch of critical Interstate highway,” said Acting Transportation Secretary and CEO Monica Tibbets-Nutt. “It will also open up land for new residential, institutional and commercial growth and support that growth with greatly improved transit, walking and biking infrastructure.”

Additionally, the project will create new and improved access to expanded waterfront parks and open space in an Environmental Justice (EJ) community. It includes construction of the MBTA’s West Station along the Worcester Commuter Rail Line, a new bicycle and pedestrian bridge, and four acres of new parkland.

“We believe the project meets all the criteria of the RCN and are confident in the strength of our application,” said State Highway Administrator Jonathan Gulliver. “This transformational project will greatly improve transit accessibility, create new parks and open spaces, and generate unprecedented economic growth.”

"This grant application reflects our whole-of-government strategy to put federal dollars to work addressing mobility, equity, climate resiliency, and more in Massachusetts." said Director of Federal Funds and Infrastructure Quentin Palfrey. "We look forward to the opportunity to leverage the Biden-Harris Administration's historic investments of federal funds for Allston and communities across the Commonwealth."

These funds would help offset the $1.9 billion total project cost that will also include funding from Fair Share, TIFIA Loans, MHS/PAYGO, and funding from the City of Boston, Harvard University, and Boston University. MassDOT has communicated closely with these parties as well as partners in the business community to create this application.

The projected timeline for a decision on the application is likely to come in early 2024.

The Allston Multimodal RCN application brings the total to more than $2.5 billion in current requests for federal funds by the Healey-Driscoll Administration in applications for infrastructure, climate and economic development projects. The Administration's approach has already brought in more than $460 million in discretionary federal dollars in recent months, including a $108 million award last week towards West-East rail, and with additional funding still pending the decision of federal agencies.

###