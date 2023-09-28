Governor Ron DeSantis Announces $338 Million in Awards to Communities Impacted by Hurricane Ian

MYERS BEACH, Fla. — Today, Governor Ron DeSantis awarded $338 million in state funding to communities impacted by Hurricane Ian to support long-term recovery efforts and resiliency. These funds will be used to assist with ongoing hurricane repairs and recovery efforts for schools, sheriff’s offices, fire stations, parks and recreation centers, roads, wastewater treatment plants, beach renourishment, and will assist local governments with loss of revenue since the storm.

“My administration made a promise to cut through bureaucratic red tape and fill in gaps where federal funding ends for communities impacted by Hurricane Ian,” said Governor Ron DeSantis. “This $338 million in funding is going to make a difference as these communities are rebuilding.”

“Leading up to the storm and in the days that followed, Governor DeSantis promised to use every resource at our disposal to help Floridians rebuild and recover,” said Lieutenant Governor Jeanette Nuñez. “As we commemorate the one-year anniversary of Hurricane Ian, I am proud that our administration remains true to our promise. The funds awarded will continue to help Floridians for the long-term.”

“Thanks to the unwavering support of Governor DeSantis and the investment of the Florida Legislature, these funds will further assist communities as they continue their recovery efforts,” said Florida Division of Emergency Management Director Kevin Guthrie. “The Division and State Emergency Response Team remain committed to supporting these areas as they rebuild to be stronger and more resilient in the face of future storms.”

Funding highlights include:

$14 Million to Fort Myers Beach Fire Control District

$600,000 to the City of Fort Myers

$4.3 Million to Lee Memorial Health Systems

$51 Million to Lee County School Board

$8 Million to Sanibel Fire and Rescue District

$28 Million to the City of Sanibel

$51 Million to the City of Cape Coral

$1 Million to Captiva Erosion Prevention District

$350,000 to Captiva Fire Control District

The Hurricane Recovery Program was established in the Framework for Freedom Budget to assist with gaps in hurricane repairs and recovery efforts to schools, sheriff’s offices, fire stations, parks and recreation centers, roads, wastewater treatment plants, beach renourishment, and much more. Funds can also be requested to assist with loss of revenue due to the impacts of these storms.

For updates and information on disaster recovery resources, go to FloridaDiaster.org.

###