Vietnam Airlines to open new route from  Đà Nẵng to Bangkok

VIETNAM, September 28 -

HÀ NỘI — National flag carrier Vietnam Airlines on September 28 announced that it plans to launch a direct route between the central coastal city of Đà Nẵng and Thailand’s Bangkok in November.

This move materialises the outcomes of talks between Prime Minister Phạm Minh Chính and his Thai counterpart Srettha Thavisin on the sidelines of the recent high-level week of the 78th United Nations General Assembly in New York, where the latter proposed the opening of additional flight routes between the two countries.

According to Đào Trương Lưu, head of Vietnam Airlines representative office in Thailand, the opening of the new route aims to realise the desires of the two nations’ leaders. This is also a practical action by the carrier to mark the 10th anniversary of the Việt Nam-Thailand strategic partnership.

Luu unveiled that Vietnam Airlines is actively coordinating with relevant authorities to launch the route linking the Đà Nẵng international airport to Bangkok-based Don Mueang international airport in early November.

The airline now operates six daily direct flights connecting the capital city of Hà Nội and HCM City with Bangkok via the Suvarnabhumi International Airport. The Đà Nẵng-Bangkok route is expected to better meet the diverse needs of passengers and contribute to the development of cultural, economic, political, and social exchanges between the two countries. — VNS