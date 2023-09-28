Dominican Rapper El Alfa, “The King of Dembow,” Signs Multi-Million Dollar Deal with Sound Royalties Ahead of New Album Release and Multi-City Tour

MIAMI, Sept. 28, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Today, El Alfa announces his signing of a multi-million-dollar, eight figure deal with Sound Royalties, a subsidiary of GoDigital Media Group and the music industry’s leading finance firm for nearly a decade. After evaluating several offers from major industry players, Alfa turned to Sound Royalties because of his close relationship to their team and the company’s long track record of providing well-structured and priced funding to music creatives.



El Alfa is a Dominican rapper also known as “The King of Dembow,” a musical genre that draws upon the roots of Jamaican dancehall riddims. With eight albums under his belt and over 22 million monthly listeners on Spotify alone, El Alfa has his sights set on his continued growth trajectory. On Oct. 19, 2023, Alfa is scheduled to release his latest project, El Rey Del Dembow, which he credits as his “most important album to date.” The music will incorporate different melodies alongside African and Conga rhythms, infusing other cultures into the Dembow genre he popularized and brought to mainstream radio.

“I’ve been speaking with Sound Royalties for years, and the time finally made sense for us to work together. The best advice I ever received was from Alex Heiche and his team, telling me to register and organize my royalty streams and that whatever I do – don’t sell,” El Alfa recalls. “It was because I didn’t sell that I am now able to leverage my back catalog to invest in my future. This multi-million-dollar funding will be instrumental in continuing to build my legacy and cement my influence in the Latin music space. Beyond that, it is foundational for promoting and marketing my music, launching new career opportunities, and releasing more work through my own music label, El Jefe Records.”

Sound Royalties specializes in royalty financing for music creatives, independent labels, publishers, and distributors. Going on their tenth year, the company provides a funding solution to music creatives that doesn’t ever put ownership of their copyrights at risk and enables ongoing royalty cash flow. This model redefined music finance, as the industry had never seen this type of model before. The company works with music creatives in 16 countries across all genres, and notably in the Latin and crossover genres has partnered or worked with artists like Pitbull, Alejandra Guzman and DJ Khaled.

“Getting to know and working with El Alfa over the years has been incredible. His innovation and dedication to his craft is contagious,” says Alex Heiche, CEO & founder of Sound Royalties. “Alfa has carved out a legacy of his own in the Latin music community, pioneering his own style of Dembow music and building on that through collaborations with some of the industry’s top artists. It’s an honor to be the financial partner that he has chosen to fund his continued growth for years to come.”

El Alfa will hit the road for a multi-city tour this fall, kicking off with a sold-out show at Madison Square Garden on Oct. 21, 2023.

About Sound Royalties

Founded in 2014, Sound Royalties, LLC is a pioneer of music financing on all types of royalty streams. The company led the way to a new kind of access to funding, empowering music industry professionals in their projects, without ever taking ownership of their copyrights and allowing for ongoing cash flow instead of 100% recoupment. Thanks to its artist-friendly, financially sound approach, Sound Royalties has become the largest music financing service provider in the industry, with representatives around the world.

Sound Royalties has worked with thousands of music industry professionals, from emerging artists and rising stars to GRAMMY Award winners, as well as music distributors, publishers, and record labels in every genre. The company works with hundreds of thousands of songs and streams that include credits by Selena Gomez, Ariana Grande, Bad Bunny, Alicia Keys, Don Omar, Ozuna, Nicky Jam, Eliel Lind, El Alfa, Smokey Robinson, and so many more. Learn more at https://soundroyalties.com. Sound Royalties is a subsidiary of GoDigital Media Group, a multinational conglomerate dedicated to inspiring happiness by connecting community, content, and commerce across consumer passion points.

Media Contact:

Debbie Ehrman

GoDigital@FinnPartners.com