Crop Report for the Period of September 19 to 25, 2023

Many producers have wrapped up harvest with 91 per cent of the provincial crop in the bin, ahead of the five and 10-year averages of 73 per cent.

The southwest and west-central regions completed harvest this week, with 98 and 97 per cent of crops off, respectively. The northwest is 90 per cent complete, followed by the southeast at 89 per cent and northeast at 88 per cent. The east-central region has made significant progress this past week, with 82 per cent of crops off.

Many crops are entirely harvested provincially with the remaining crops nearing completion. Oats are 93 per cent completed this week, followed by canary seed at 88 per cent. Later maturing crops, or fields seeded later, represent the remaining acres to be harvested, although great progress is being made. Canola is 80 per cent, flax is 63 per cent and soybeans are 64 per cent combined for the year.

A dry week across the province meant good harvest weather for producers. The most rainfall recorded was 15 mm in the Carnduff area. However, this also meant a decrease in topsoil moisture across the province. Twenty per cent of cropland has adequate moisture, 45 per cent is short and 35 per cent is very short. Sixteen per cent of pastures have adequate moisture, 44 per cent are short and 40 per cent are very short.

With the limited moisture this year, many livestock producers are experiencing moderate water shortages for their animals. Some producers in the southwest and west-central regions are experiencing water supply shortages. There are also concerns about livestock water quality. Producers are welcome to bring livestock water samples to a regional office and work with a specialist to determine how to address water quality concerns.

Crop damage this past week is due to grasshoppers and dry conditions, with some reports of wind damaging standing crops. With many producers wrapping up harvest this week, they are now working their fields and applying post-harvest herbicides. Livestock producers continue to haul water and feed for their animals while preparing for winter.

Producers are reminded to take safety precautions in all the work they do. The Farm Stress Line is available to provide support to producers toll free at 1-800-667-4442. The public is reminded to take extra caution, time and space when encountering machinery on the roads.

