Ilham Aliyev has laid a foundation stone for the 2nd residential complex in the city of Zangilan

AZERBAIJAN, September 28 - 28 September 2023, 18:00

President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev has laid a foundation stone for the 2nd residential complex in the city of Zangilan.

The head of state was informed about the complex.

The projects of the first residential complex comprised of 110 apartments, which broke ground earlier, are ready with construction to start shortly.

Under the Great Return program, construction of new residential complexes consisted of 410 apartments is scheduled as part of the residential quarters development. The second residential complex will have “town houses”. The plan envisages 87 apartments.

President Ilham Aliyev laid a foundation stone for the 2nd residential complex.

