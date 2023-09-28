Submit Release
Ilham Aliyev has laid a foundation stone for a 160-seat kindergarten

AZERBAIJAN, September 28 - 28 September 2023, 18:55

President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev has laid a foundation stone for a 160-seat kindergarten.

The head of state was informed about the work to be done.

The kindergarten will occupy one-hectare area. It will have group, administrative, technical and medical rooms, sport and music halls, kitchen, laundry.

There will also be a playground, parking space and other facilities.

President Ilham Aliyev laid a foundation stone for the kindergarten.

