Club Sportiva Hosts Entrepreneurs' Organization & Acquiring Minds for a Panel Interview of Acquisition Entrepreneurs

Club Sportiva is located in North San Jose

Club Sportiva, in collaboration with Entrepreneurs' Organization & Acquiring Minds, hosts a moderated, panel interview about acquisition entrepreneurship.

SAN JOSE, CA, UNITED STATES, September 28, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Club Sportiva, the premier country club and event center for car enthusiasts, is pleased to announce an exclusive event set to take place on October 5, 2023, at 6:00 PM at their newly expanded showroom located at 521 Charcot Avenue, San Jose, CA 95131.

The event will feature a panel discussion, moderated by Will Smith, the host of the Acquiring Minds podcast. Smith will engage with several successful acquisition entrepreneurs, delving into their journeys, and exploring their challenges, successes, and insights into the world of small business acquisitions to drive growth.

"We are excited to host this unique event that brings together Club Sportiva, Entrepreneurs' Organization - Silicon Valley, and Acquiring Minds," said Sia Bani, President at Club Sportiva. "We believe that this collaboration will provide a platform for business owners and acquisition entrepreneurs to connect, learn, and inspire each other."

Club Sportiva has recently assumed the club management of the 120,000 square-foot facility, making it the ultimate destination for car enthusiasts. Furthermore, the company has expanded its footprint by an additional 10,000 square feet of event center space within the same building. This expansion totals a remarkable 18,000 square feet of space dedicated to car enthusiasts, featuring an impressive event center, a members’ clubhouse with a variety of entertainment and amenities, state-of-the-art conference rooms, managed car services, and more. Club Sportiva invites all automobile aficionados to witness this exciting transformation.

The partnership with The Entrepreneurs' Organization - Silicon Valley adds another layer of prestige to the event. The EO Silicon Valley Chapter is part of a global network of influential entrepreneurs dedicated to personal growth, business excellence, and community engagement. This collaboration will bring together entrepreneurial minds from various industries, fostering a unique environment for networking and collaboration.

"I am thrilled to be part of this collaborative event hosted by Club Sportiva," said David Boehme, President of Entrepreneurs' Organization - Silicon Valley. "Bringing together entrepreneurs for a panel interview on acquisition entrepreneurship is a testament to the vibrant entrepreneurial spirit that defines our region. We believe that sharing experiences and insights in this dynamic landscape will not only inspire our members but also contribute to the growth and success of the entrepreneurial community."

Date: October 5, 2023

Time: 6:00 PM

Location: Club Sportiva’s Event Center, 521 Charcot Ave #100, San Jose, CA 95131

To learn more about Club Sportiva and to RSVP for this exclusive event, please visit www.clubsportiva.com.

About Club Sportiva: Club Sportiva is the premier country club and event center for car enthusiasts. The club provides access to a variety of car services, including a multi-million dollar collection of vehicles to share, managed car services, a members’ clubhouse, and an event center perfect for unique corporate and private events.

About The Acquiring Minds Podcast: The Acquiring Minds Podcast, hosted by Will Smith, explores the world of acquisition entrepreneurship, featuring insightful interviews with successful acquisition entrepreneurs and experts. The podcast provides valuable insights into the strategies, challenges, and successes of those who have ventured into the world of acquisitions.

About The Entrepreneurs’ Organization - Silicon Valley: The Entrepreneurs’ Organization, Silicon Valley Chapter is part of EO, a global network of influential entrepreneurs committed to personal and professional growth, business excellence, and community engagement. The Silicon Valley Chapter brings together local entrepreneurs to foster personal and business growth through peer learning and networking opportunities.