CBP officers seize over $1 million in cocaine at Rio Grande City Port of Entry

RIO GRANDE CITY, Texas - U.S. Customs and Border Protection, Office of Field Operations officers assigned to Rio Grande City Port of Entry cargo operations recently seized more than 80 pounds of cocaine in a single enforcement action.

CBP officers discovered 80.55 pounds of alleged cocaine.

“Our CBP officers continue to maintain strict vigilance in our cargo environment and narcotic interdiction will always remain a major part of CBP’s mission to secure our border,” said Port Director Rogelio Olivares, Rio Grande City Port of Entry. “We remain dedicated to our mission of keeping the border safe.”

The seizure occurred on, Sept. 24 at the Rio Grande City Port of Entry, when a CBP officer referred a commercial Kenworth tractor trailer, manifesting serrano and jalapeno peppers, for secondary inspection. Following a thorough examination, that included use of a non-intrusive inspection system, CBP officers discovered 35 packages containing a total of 80.55 pounds of alleged cocaine within the trailer. The narcotics had a street value of $1,075,591.

CBP seized the narcotics. Homeland Security Investigations special agents are investigating the seizure.

