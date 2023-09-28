Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,637 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 467,684 in the last 365 days.

CBP officers seize over $1 million in cocaine at Rio Grande City Port of Entry

RIO GRANDE CITY, Texas - U.S. Customs and Border Protection, Office of Field Operations officers assigned to Rio Grande City Port of Entry cargo operations recently seized more than 80 pounds of cocaine in a single enforcement action.

CBP officers discovered 80.55 pounds of alleged cocaine.

“Our CBP officers continue to maintain strict vigilance in our cargo environment and narcotic interdiction will always remain a major part of CBP’s mission to secure our border,” said Port Director Rogelio Olivares, Rio Grande City Port of Entry. “We remain dedicated to our mission of keeping the border safe.”

The seizure occurred on, Sept. 24 at the Rio Grande City Port of Entry, when a CBP officer referred a commercial Kenworth tractor trailer, manifesting serrano and jalapeno peppers, for secondary inspection. Following a thorough examination, that included use of a non-intrusive inspection system, CBP officers discovered 35 packages containing a total of 80.55 pounds of alleged cocaine within the trailer. The narcotics had a street value of $1,075,591.

CBP seized the narcotics. Homeland Security Investigations special agents are investigating the seizure.

Follow the Director of CBP’s Laredo Field Office on Twitter at @DFOLaredo and also U.S. Customs and Border Protection at @CBPSouthTexas for breaking news, current events, human interest stories and photos.

U.S. Customs and Border Protection is the unified border agency within the Department of Homeland Security charged with the comprehensive management, control, and protection of our nation’s borders, combining customs, immigration, border security, and agricultural protection at and between official ports of entry.

You just read:

CBP officers seize over $1 million in cocaine at Rio Grande City Port of Entry

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more